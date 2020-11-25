Wyoming DE Victor Jones suspended for violation of team rules

LARAMIE -- A suspension has cost Wyoming another starter along the defensive line.

Junior defensive end Victor Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. In a statement released Wednesday, UW said head coach Craig Bohl would have no further comment on Jones' suspension.

Jones has started all three of the Cowboys' games. He has 13 tackles and three tackles for loss. He's tied for second on the team with 1.5 sacks.

It's yet another blow to a defensive front that's already dealt with its share of attrition, particularly on the edge. Four defensive linemen, including projected starters Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora, opted out before the season because of medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, and defensive end Garrett Crall has yet to play as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery.