Wyoming DE Victor Jones suspended for violation of team rules
UW FOOTBALL

Victor Jones

Wyoming defensive lineman Victor Jones goes through a drill during practice last month at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

 Nick Seeman, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- A suspension has cost Wyoming another starter along the defensive line.

Junior defensive end Victor Jones has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. In a statement released Wednesday, UW said head coach Craig Bohl would have no further comment on Jones' suspension.

Jones has started all three of the Cowboys' games. He has 13 tackles and three tackles for loss. He's tied for second on the team with 1.5 sacks. 

It's yet another blow to a defensive front that's already dealt with its share of attrition, particularly on the edge. Four defensive linemen, including projected starters Solomon Byrd and Mario Mora, opted out before the season because of medical concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, and defensive end Garrett Crall has yet to play as he works his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Crall, a two-year starter, recently started practicing again, but Bohl said earlier this week it's still doubtful the senior captain would be able to make his season debut this week. True freshman Cameron Smith is listed as Jones' backup on UW's updated depth chart and could get his first career start against UNLV on Friday.

Redshirt freshmen Jaylen Pate and DeVonne Harris are the Cowboys' top two options at the other end spot. Pate, who's also started every game, and Harris have combined for two tackles.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

