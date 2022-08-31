Wyoming defense ready to get back on the horse after Week 0 loss at Illinois

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s defense was bent and broken by a physical Big Ten opponent in the opener.

The Cowboys looked very much like a unit that was hit hard by the transfer portal in the winter, by injuries in the summer and counting on six players making their first career starts last Saturday.

UW gave up a touchdown 41 seconds into the game, 14 points in the fourth quarter and 477 total yards in the 38-6 loss at Illinois.

The Pokes are confident they can bounce back against Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1).

“I feel like our chemistry in the locker room is amazing,” safety Wyett Ekeler said. “Everyone has each other’s backs. We’re not going out there for just, ‘Me.’

“We’re going to be there for every single one of the guys.”

There were some positives for the defense to build on from the painful loss in Champaign.

UW was able to stay healthy after experiencing a rash of season-ending injuries during fall camp. Defensive end Sabastian Harsh and nickelback Buck Coors, two players that were expected to be major contributors and perhaps even rising stars, went down with serious leg injuries before the Week 0 game.

Defensive ends DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho held up pretty well against the Illini’s enormous defensive line and tight ends.

Nose guard Cole Godbout (seven tackles) and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (1.0 tackle for loss) made their presence felt as expected.

The Pokes pointed to missed assignments and tackles as contributing to the loss as much as anything dynamic running back Chris Brown (151 yards rushing, three touchdowns) and quarterback Tommy DeVito (194 yards passing, two touchdowns) did to them.

“At the end of the day, I think we defeated ourselves and the guys understand that,” Godbout said. “We just didn’t execute, and they took us for a ride.”

Easton Gibbs, making his first start at middle linebacker, led the team with nine tackles. Shae Suiaunoa had six tackles, including one in the backfield, during his first start at weak-side linebacker.

Michigan State transfer linebacker Cole DeMarzo added five tackles in his UW debut.

“I don’t know if it was maybe as big of an experience, as in Big Ten football or anything like that. I think it was maybe just the fact that it was a lot of guys first time playing,” Gibbs said of the struggle in the Week 0 spotlight. “As a defense, we need to be more physical. Definitely that will be a focal point for us.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel wants to see more play-making from the secondary this season. The Cowboys didn’t get off to a good start in that regard after losing the turnover battle 2-0.

Cornerbacks Jakorey Hawkins, Cam Stone and Deron Harrell didn’t have any pass breakups and combined for eight tackles.

Ekeler (six tackles) and starting nickel Keonte Glinton (three tackles) were playing well before being sidelined by cramping issues on a hot and humid afternoon in the Midwest.

“I had a few mistakes where my eyes were kind of bad, but other than that not too bad,” Ekeler said. “We have a lot to clean up for sure, but we’re a young group. We’re just getting our feet under us and that will come with time.”

The offense did nothing to support Sawvel's young group.

Andrew Peasley finished 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards with a costly interception, and the Pokes were 1-for-12 on third-down conversion attempts.

The defense was wiped out after being on the field for 36 minutes, 36 seconds.

“Late in the third quarter, we started getting a little fatigued, probably mentally as well,” Suiaunoa said. “We just have to finish those plays. We had a lot of leakage, big plays we shouldn’t have given up. We’ve got to learn to keep fighting, keep pushing and don’t let up.”

Tulsa returns senior quarterback Davis Brin, who completed 59.3% of his passes for 3,254 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 2021.

Starting running back Steven Anderson is listed at 6-foot-2, 269 pounds. However, the Golden Hurricane will have five new starters on the offensive line.

The Pokes obviously have a tough matchup and are 6 1/2-point underdogs.

Defensively, the players are mostly concerned about correcting their mistakes at Illinois as they attempt to redeem themselves in front of the crowd at War Memorial Stadium.

“We need to come out for our home opener ready to play,” Ekeler said. “We’ve got to come to play to get back on track.”