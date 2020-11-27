Wyoming eager to return to action -- and the win column -- at UNLV's new digs

LARAMIE — Wyoming is set to make its return this week on the big stage.
A next-level stage, to be exact.
The Cowboys’ game at UNLV, which, as of Friday morning, is still on, will be different than anything UW’s players have experienced. The teams will square off at Allegiant Stadium, the new, state-of-the-art home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders that’s also hosting UNLV’s home games. The 65,000-seat stadium is enclosed and makes for the largest venue in which the Cowboys have played in terms of capacity since playing at Iowa’s 69,250-seat Kissick Stadium in 2017, though attendance for Friday’s game will be limited to a fraction of that because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, the stadium comes with all the bells and whistles, including a retractable playing surface. It will be the second game played at the stadium in five days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Raiders on Monday.
“They take their grass outside (after games),” UW receiver Dontae Crow said. “They lift it up and slide it out actually, so I was like, ‘This is nuts.’ This is nothing like I’m used to.”
But once the ball is kicked off, where the Cowboys (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) are playing won’t matter nearly as much as who, especially since they haven’t been able to play anyone in almost a month. Friday’s game will be UW’s first since its loss at Colorado State on Nov. 5 after coronavirus-related issues at Air Force and Utah State forced the Cowboys’ last two games to be canceled.
“What’s going to be interesting is we have not played in a long time, so you get a little bit concerned about our ability to tackle, get off blocks, maintain a block, catching the football under duress and playing special teams,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “But that’s the kind of year it is. We’re excited about playing, and I know our players are excited about playing.”
With just three games left on the schedule and plenty of ground to make up in the Mountain West in order to put itself in position for a bowl bid, the Cowboys aren’t taking anything for granted, including a UNLV team whose play hasn’t been nearly as pretty as its new digs. With an offense that’s scoring the second-fewest points in the league (17.3 per game) and a defense that’s allowing the second-most (36.3), the Rebels (0-4, 0-4) are one of three winless teams left in the conference.
“We’re just trying to prove to the Mountain West that we are a good team and continue to go out there and play,” UW nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “Not playing is not helping us at all, so we’re trying to get out there and play.”
Kenyon Oblad is back at quarterback for UNLV after starting nine games last season, but first-year coach Marcus Arroyo, a former UW assistant, has gone with Max Gilliam and Justin Rogers almost exclusively at the position. Gilliam has started all four games while Rogers, a transfer from TCU, has provided a change of pace, but neither has been particularly effective in the passing game with just five touchdown passes and two interceptions between them.
The Rebels could try to lean on senior running back Charles Williams, a preseason all-conference selection, but UW is holding teams to 3 yards per carry and hasn’t allowed an individual 100-yard rusher in 17 straight games dating back to the 2018 season. So making the Rebels one-dimensional and putting the ball in the hands of their quarterbacks would be ideal for UW.
“Whenever you have two quarterbacks, even though the system doesn’t change a lot, there are some different nuances with them,” Bohl said. “We’re prepared for both.”
UW’s offense will try to build on its 465-yard outing against CSU, one in which Levi Williams threw for a career-high 321 yards. The Cowboys will have to clean up the miscues after committing two turnovers and eight penalties against the Rams, though UNLV’s defense hasn’t pressured teams into many mistakes.
The Rebels have just nine sacks and one interception while allowing offenses to convert 44.7% of the time on third down, the third-highest clip in the league. But UW’s offense is converting at just a 32.6-percent clip on the money down, so it’s up the Cowboys to improve their execution.
“I think we’re putting together a good plan to attack,” Crow said. “I think we should be good on offense.”
It would go a long way in helping UW get out of the Rebels’ shiny new home with a win, something the Cowboys haven’t experienced since beating Hawaii on Oct. 30.
“I can’t wait,” cornerback Azizi Hearn said. “I feel like we’re going to win the game, too, so it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be real fun.”
