Wyoming eager to return to action -- and the win column -- at UNLV's new digs

“What’s going to be interesting is we have not played in a long time, so you get a little bit concerned about our ability to tackle, get off blocks, maintain a block, catching the football under duress and playing special teams,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “But that’s the kind of year it is. We’re excited about playing, and I know our players are excited about playing.”

With just three games left on the schedule and plenty of ground to make up in the Mountain West in order to put itself in position for a bowl bid, the Cowboys aren’t taking anything for granted, including a UNLV team whose play hasn’t been nearly as pretty as its new digs. With an offense that’s scoring the second-fewest points in the league (17.3 per game) and a defense that’s allowing the second-most (36.3), the Rebels (0-4, 0-4) are one of three winless teams left in the conference.

“We’re just trying to prove to the Mountain West that we are a good team and continue to go out there and play,” UW nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker said. “Not playing is not helping us at all, so we’re trying to get out there and play.”