LAS VEGAS – Easton Gibbs has emerged from the shadow of his legendary predecessors.

Wyoming’s standout middle linebacker was voted the preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year by the media after earning all-conference, first team honors in 2022 by racking up 121 tackles.

Logan Wilson (2019) and Chad Muma (2020, 2021) earned all-MWC first team selections at the middle linebacker spot the three previous seasons but did not earn the preseason player of the year pick.

Gibbs and quarterback Andrew Peasley represented UW during the MW football media day event Wednesday at Circa Resort and Casino.

"It’s weird for me because we’re all just a bunch of dudes who hang out and are teammates. I see Easton and I’m excited for him to have a really good year at linebacker," Peasley of seeing his friend in the spotlight. "I’m sure he’s going to be getting asked about Logan and Chad. He’s Easton to me, he’s not Logan or Chad. He’ll have a really good year this year."

Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) and Muma (Jacksonville Jaguars) were both NFL draft picks after wrapping up their careers with the Pokes.

Gibbs hopes to follow in their footsteps, but not before trying to lead UW to the program's first MW championship.

"Honestly, for me right now the preseason stuff doesn’t mean a whole lot. Going into last season, I wasn’t on any of this stuff," Gibbs said. "I told myself it’s all about the process and kind of just grinding through it. So, really the same process for me right now. I don’t want to pay too much attention to it. Obviously, it’s a cool honor. I’m blessed that people think highly of me this year to vote that, but like I said, kind of just want to keep my head down and keep working.

"We have bigger goals on the horizon, and I want to just keep focusing on those."

Joining Gibbs on the preseason MW first team were: junior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, senior offensive tackle Frank Crum, junior defensive end DeVonne Harris and junior place-kicker John Hoyland.

The Cowboys' five selections were the most of any team, followed by four selections each for Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State.

"Especially with the guys in front of me, we’re loaded," Gibbs said. "That whole D-line, it’s going to be really fun playing behind them. I mean, you can’t complain about that at all, it makes my job a whole lot easier."

Gibbs is UW's first preseason MW defensive player of the year honoree since safety Andrew Wingard, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, prior to both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The most recent Poke to earn any of the preseason player of the year votes was place-kicker Cooper Rothe, who was named the preseason special teams player of the year prior to the 2019 season.