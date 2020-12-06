Wyoming falls flat in stunning loss to New Mexico

LARAMIE -- For the second straight week, Wyoming faced a winless team in Las Vegas. Instead of celebrating another blowout, though, the Cowboys were left stunned following a nightmarish performance.
UW’s offense sputtered for much of the night, and it eventually caught up to the Cowboys in a 17-16 loss to New Mexico late Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium. Even on a night when the Lobos had an unusual amount of success on the ground against the Mountain West’s No. 2-ranked rush defense, the defense helped UW maintain a lead until New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez found a wide-open Bobby Cole out of the backfield for a 44-yard touchdown with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left to shock the Cowboys, who were a two-touchdown road favorite fresh off a 45-14 thumping of UNLV eight days earlier.
"Last week we came out fast and the game was over," senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. "And this week, we let them hang around and hang around, and we got beat."
UNM had lost 14 straight games dating back to last season -- the longest active losing streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision -- and 20 straight Mountain West games coming into the weekend. The Lobos were also on their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks with Tevaka Tuioti, Trae Hall and Connor Genal, who sustained a wrist injury in the first half, all nursing injuries.
Yet UNM had more passing yards (92) than UW (91) and finished with 318 total yards thanks to a running game that averaged 4.5 yards a pop. Cole, who accounted for 184 of those yards, became the first player to rush for at least 100 yards against UW in its last 19 games dating back to 2018 with 131 yards on 22 attempts, wearing the Cowboys down before sneaking behind the defense to deliver UNM's first league win since beating UNLV on Nov. 6, 2018.
"I don’t know if I would necessarily classify it as a lack of energy," UW coach Craig Bohl said. "I think it was a really poor job of execution."
UW’s offense rarely stayed on the field and missed out on chance after chance when it did manage to drive deep into UNM territory. Filling in for an injured Xazavian Valladay, who didn’t make the trip because of his leg injury, Trey Smith had another 100-yard rushing day (24 carries, 154 yards) as the Cowboys averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
But the Cowboys rarely took advantage of their success on the ground when it went to the air, completing just five of their 17 passes against what was statistically the worst pass defense in the Mountain West coming in. UW went just 1 of 11 on third down and never found the end zone on four trips to the red zone, settling for nine combined points on those drives.
Bohl called the Cowboys' red-zone offense "terrible."
"The field gets compacted, and a lot of the stunting that they do, it really caused some problems," he added. "We couldn't get some things going in the running game, and then we were not effective in the passing game. I think that was really the tipping point of the ballgame. We were able to move the ball some. I think we moved the ball well enough to win. It just came down to getting those scores in the red zone."
Things went from bad to worse when quarterback Levi Williams was injured after being sacked with less than 6 minutes left. Wincing in pain, the redshirt freshman favored the right side of his body as he slowly walked to the sideline afterward. He didn't return.
True freshman Gavin Beerup came on and threw an 18-yard pass to Ayden Eberhardt on his first collegiate snap to set up fourth-and-short. UW went for it and looked primed to regain the lead when Beerup raced 38 yards to UNM’s 7-yard line, but Smith fumbled two plays later.
"I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to be better," Smith said. "That shouldn’t have happened, and that’s totally my fault. The team fought as hard as they could. It was just a minor error, my error. It’s just hard right now."
UNM recovered with 3:10 left, but UW’s defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense one last time. The Cowboys took over at UNM's 44, but Beerup threw three straight incompletions before being intercepted on fourth down, setting off a celebration on UNM’s sideline and drawing a collective look of bewilderment from the visitor’s.
"There’s a lot of emotions because I’m mad, frustrated, sad and just disappointed in how we played," Crall said. "When you let an 0-5 team like that get some life ... they feel confident. And when you let a team that’s 0-5 get confidence like that, then they’re going to run with it. And they’re really hard to stop. We just can’t let them do that."
With Tuioti (concussion) and Hall (bruised ribs) unavailable, Genal, a freshman, got his first career start for the Lobos, who leaned heavily on a running game that was surprisingly effective against a UW defense allowing fewer than 105 yards a game on the ground. UNM had 90 rushing yards through the first 16 minutes of game time, including Nathaniel Jones’ 21-yard scoring run that gave the Lobos a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.
"I think we’ve just got to give credit where credit is due," Crall said. "(Cole) ran the ball harder than I’ve seen somebody run the ball in a long time, and what they were doing scheme-wise was good."
Smith put UW back in front with a 58-yard touchdown scamper a few minutes later, but the Cowboys only led 13-10 at the half despite forcing a pair of turnovers. A wild sequence at the end of the half also played a part.
It looked like safety Braden Smith had extended the Cowboys’ lead to two scores with a pick-six when he grabbed a loose ball off Marcus Williams’ legs before it hit the ground and raced 40 yards to the end zone. A holding call negated the score, but linebacker Chad Muma was flagged for targeting on the original play, which disqualified UW’s leading tackler for the rest of the game and allowed UNM to retain possession.
It was just the start of a no good, very bad night for the Cowboys, whose task of trying to avoid a losing record during this abbreviated season looks that much taller with Boise State scheduled to visit War Memorial Stadium next week for the regular-season finale.
"I believe the energy was there," Smith said. "We just didn’t get the job done."
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter
