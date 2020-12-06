Wyoming falls flat in stunning loss to New Mexico

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things went from bad to worse when quarterback Levi Williams was injured after being sacked with less than 6 minutes left. Wincing in pain, the redshirt freshman favored the right side of his body as he slowly walked to the sideline afterward. He didn't return.

True freshman Gavin Beerup came on and threw an 18-yard pass to Ayden Eberhardt on his first collegiate snap to set up fourth-and-short. UW went for it and looked primed to regain the lead when Beerup raced 38 yards to UNM’s 7-yard line, but Smith fumbled two plays later.

"I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to be better," Smith said. "That shouldn’t have happened, and that’s totally my fault. The team fought as hard as they could. It was just a minor error, my error. It’s just hard right now."

UNM recovered with 3:10 left, but UW’s defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense one last time. The Cowboys took over at UNM's 44, but Beerup threw three straight incompletions before being intercepted on fourth down, setting off a celebration on UNM’s sideline and drawing a collective look of bewilderment from the visitor’s.