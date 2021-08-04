 Skip to main content
Wyoming football begins fall camp Friday followed by Media Day
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming football begins fall camp Friday followed by Media Day

Wyoming football will kick off its fall camp Friday morning when the Cowboys hold the first of 14 practices followed by Media Day in the afternoon.

UW will hold 14 practices, with scrimmages scheduled for Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. The Cowboys' first practice in full pads will be Aug. 13.

Wyoming, which finished 2-4 in the Mountain West in 2020 in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, welcomes back 21 of 22 starters in Craig Bohl's eighth season as head coach.

The Cowboys were picked to finish second in the Mountain Division behind Boise State at last month's MW Media Days. Running back Xazavian Valladay, offensive lineman Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma were all named to the Preseason All-MW team.

UW opens its season Sept. 4 when it hosts Montana State at War Memorial Stadium.

