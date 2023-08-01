LARAMIE -- The secret is out on the potential of Wyoming's defense in 2023.

Two Cowboys, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and linebacker Easton Gibbs, were named to preseason watch lists for prestigious awards by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday.

Bertagnole is one of 91 FBS candidates for the Outland Trophy honoring the nation’s best interior lineman. The former Natrona County High standout, who was previously named to the Mountain West all-conference team, had 51 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 11 games during the 2022 season.

Gibbs, the preseason MW defensive player of the year, is one of 94 candidates for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the best defensive player in the FBS.

After replacing Chad Muma at middle linebacker last season, Gibbs ranked No. 3 in the conference and 22nd nationally in tackles (122) for the 2022 season, averaging 9.3 per game.

In addition to Bertagnole and Gibbs, UW defensive end DeVonne Harris, left tackle Frank Crum and placekicker John Hoyland were selected to the preseason all-MW first team.

UW opens fall camp on Wednesday as on-field preparations begin for the Sept. 2 opener against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).