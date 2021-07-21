 Skip to main content
Wyoming football picked to finish second in Mountain Division by MW media
Sean Chambers

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers looks to throw during spring practice April 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

The University of Wyoming football team on Wednesday was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference's Mountain Division by media at the MW Media Days in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys received two first-place votes and 115 points to come in behind defending Mountain Division champion Boise State, which received 23 first-place votes and 148 points. The Cowboys play at Boise State on Nov. 12 this season.

Air Force (104 points), Colorado State (72), Utah State (47) and New Mexico (39) rounded out the Mountain Division media selections.

In the West Division, media members picked Nevada as the team to beat, with the Wolf Pack getting 19 first-place votes and 141 points. Defending MW champ San Jose State was second with five first-place votes and 121 points, followed by San Diego State (96 points), Fresno State (85 and one first-place vote), Hawaii (56) and UNLV (26).

