Wyoming football players are ready for breakout season in 2021

“I’m definitely excited and pumped up about our defense,” Valladay said. “They are always in the best-possible position to make plays. Chad is definitely the leader and he’s going to make the right calls and everybody around him is doing the right things and making great plays.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Valladay is once again expected to be the workhorse, although Trey Smith has proved to be more than a capable backup during his two years at UW. The transfer from Louisville rushed for 488 yards, including a career-high 164-yard effort against UNLV, last season.

“You look at our team and there are leaders everywhere, multiple leaders in different position groups,” Muma said. “I think that will help us out because it allows everybody to buy in to what we’re trying to do here at Wyoming and have that championship mind set this year.”

The biggest question mark, once again, for the Cowboys revolves around the passing game. Sophomore Sean Chambers ended spring camp atop the depth chart at quarterback ahead of redshirt freshman Levi Williams in a competition that head coach Craig Bohl described as “razor thin.”