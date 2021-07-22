Wyoming football players are ready for breakout season in 2021

There was no denying the anticipation for the upcoming season when University of Wyoming football players Chad Muma and Xazavian Valladay spoke with local media Thursday. Muma, a junior linebacker, and Valladay, a junior running back, were both in Las Vegas representing the Cowboys at the Mountain West Football Media Days.
“Energy has been super high,” Muma said during a Zoom video chat. “It’s exciting to go to workouts and having guys yelling and being excited about being there every single day. It’s definitely high energy and I think a lot of guys are looking forward to the season.”
Valladay offered the same sentiment.
“The juices are really flowing,” he said. “Just to get everybody back, from opt-outs or injuries. I’m very excited to just think about being out there.”
Valladay and Muma, both of whom, along with junior offensive lineman Keegan Cryder, were named to the Preseason All-Mountain West first team Thursday, give the Cowboys every reason to be excited about the upcoming season.
Valladay is entering his third season as the starting running back and was an all-conference selection each of the past two years. The 6-foot, 198-pounder rushed for a team-high 550 yards in just five games in a 2020 season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. Valladay was even better in 2019 when he led the MW with 1,265 rushing yards, averaging 105.4 yards per game.
“It’s nice having X on the other side of the ball,” Muma said. “I’m glad I don’t have to go against him because he’s one of the best in the Mountain West.”
The same could be said about Muma (6-3, 242), who led the MW and was No. 6 in the nation with 11.8 tackles per game in his first year as the starting middle linebacker.
Muma anchors a defense that returns all 11 starters and welcomes back a number of players who opted out or were injured last season.
Sophomore defensive end Solomon Byrd, who was a Freshman All-America in 2019, was one of six Cowboys to opt out in 2020, four of whom are currently listed on the 2021 roster. Nose tackle Mario Mora, a starter in 2019, and defensive end Davon Wells-Ross, who provided depth along the D-line in 2019, are apparently no longer with the team. Byrd ended spring camp as a backup to DeVonne Harris at one defensive end spot while Rome Weber, who started 12 games in 2019, will start fall camp backing up Braden Smith at strong safety. The other opt-out returnees are defensive tackle Claude Cole and No. 3 running back Titus Swen. The defense also brings back sophomore defensive end Teagan Liufau, who missed all of last season with injury
With defensive end Garrett Crall and safeties Smith and Esaias Gandy all returning for their fifth seasons, the UW defense is obviously loaded.
“I’m definitely excited and pumped up about our defense,” Valladay said. “They are always in the best-possible position to make plays. Chad is definitely the leader and he’s going to make the right calls and everybody around him is doing the right things and making great plays.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Valladay is once again expected to be the workhorse, although Trey Smith has proved to be more than a capable backup during his two years at UW. The transfer from Louisville rushed for 488 yards, including a career-high 164-yard effort against UNLV, last season.
“You look at our team and there are leaders everywhere, multiple leaders in different position groups,” Muma said. “I think that will help us out because it allows everybody to buy in to what we’re trying to do here at Wyoming and have that championship mind set this year.”
The biggest question mark, once again, for the Cowboys revolves around the passing game. Sophomore Sean Chambers ended spring camp atop the depth chart at quarterback ahead of redshirt freshman Levi Williams in a competition that head coach Craig Bohl described as “razor thin.”
In 13 career games, Chambers has accounted for 2,081 yards and 22 touchdowns, 12 of which have come on the ground. He has a 9-3 record as a starter, but has completed less than 50% of his passes for his career. Chambers also has suffered season-ending injuries each of the last two years, including a broken fibula on the third play from scrimmage in last year’s season opener.
Williams has started six games in Chambers’ absence, but has yet to complete more than 50% of his passes in a season.
They’ll be throwing to a largely untested group of receivers.
Senior Ayden Eberhardt led the team with 16 receptions for 252 yards and redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor caught eight passes for 248. Junior Gunner Gentry had the team’s only receiving touchdown last season.
Valladay, however, sees big things ahead for the speedy Neyor.
“He has such great talent that he could be one of the best deep threats in the nation in college football,” Valladay said.
That, along with many other reasons, has Valladay and Muma confident about the 2021 campaign.
“If we control the things that we can control we can make great accomplishments not only for ourselves but for the state of Wyoming,” Valladay stated. “We’re in a great position to be successful this year.”
Muma agreed.
“Everybody is excited about the year we could potentially have,” Muma added. “Talking about it puts a smile on my face.”
