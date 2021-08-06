Wyoming football players, coaches pleased with first practice of fall camp

LARAMIE — Entering his eighth season as the University of Wyoming head football coach, Craig Bohl is known for his no-nonsense approach and knack of calling things like he sees them. So to hear Bohl speak after the Cowboys’ first day of fall practice Friday at the Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie could be an indication of just how good this year’s team could be.

“This is not coach-speak,” Bohl wanted to make clear after being asked to talk about the opening practice. “What really became apparent to me was the command of our quarterbacks, doing things right and putting the ball right where it needed to be with better accuracy and better playmakers. The other thing that became apparent was our overall physical development from last year to this year; guy are bigger, they’re stronger, they’re quicker and faster. And the execution was better.”

That’s not totally surprising given that UW returns all 11 defensive starters and 10 on offense from last year’s pandemic-shortened season that produced the Cowboys’ first losing season since 2015.

Dealing with opt-outs and injuries — starting quarterback Sean Chambers was lost for the season with a broken leg on the third play from scrimmage — the Cowboys never found their footing in 2020, finishing 2-4, although three of the losses were one-possession games.