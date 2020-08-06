Wyoming football postpones start of fall camp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will have to wait at least a few more days before it starts officially preparing for the upcoming football season.

UW has pushed the start of fall camp to next week, the school announced Thursday. The Cowboys, who were originally scheduled to open camp Friday, are slated to hold their first practice Tuesday.

All practices will be closed to the media and general public.

The postponement comes a day after changes were made to UW's schedule related to the Mountain West's revised scheduling model, which calls for each team to play 10 regular-season games, including up to two non-conference games. Under the league's current plan, teams won't be able to play their first game until the week of Sept. 26 at the earliest, though the conference is still considering various scheduling models and will announce a finalized model at a later date.

UW joins other teams and conferences in delaying the start of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fellow Mountain West member Boise State has reportedly postponed the start of its fall camp to next week. The SEC, which has also decided to push the start of its conference-only schedule to late September, has done the same with its teams.