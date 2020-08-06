Wyoming football postpones start of fall camp

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will have to wait at least a few more days before it starts officially preparing for the upcoming football season.
UW has pushed the start of fall camp to next week, the school announced Thursday. The Cowboys, who were originally scheduled to open camp Friday, are slated to hold their first practice Tuesday.
All practices will be closed to the media and general public.
The postponement comes a day after changes were made to UW's schedule related to the Mountain West's revised scheduling model, which calls for each team to play 10 regular-season games, including up to two non-conference games. Under the league's current plan, teams won't be able to play their first game until the week of Sept. 26 at the earliest, though the conference is still considering various scheduling models and will announce a finalized model at a later date.
UW joins other teams and conferences in delaying the start of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fellow Mountain West member Boise State has reportedly postponed the start of its fall camp to next week. The SEC, which has also decided to push the start of its conference-only schedule to late September, has done the same with its teams.
The Cowboys are entering the seventh year of the Craig Bohl era. UW is returning seven starters on offense and five on defense from an 8-5 team last season, which matched the most wins the Cowboys have had in a single season under Bohl. UW capped it with an Arizona Bowl win over Georgia State.
Among the returning starters are quarterback Sean Chambers and the MW's reigning rushing champ, Xazavian Valladay. But the Cowboys have plenty of production to replace on a defense that finished in the top 50 nationally in points and yards allowed with the losses of linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia. Safety Alijah Halliburton, a first-team all-conference selection last season, and cornerback Tyler Hall are also gone.
No UW players have knowingly opted out of the season at this point.
