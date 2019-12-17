2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker

Every season is recruiting season, so be sure to bookmark the Casper Star-Tribune and Pokes Authority's Wyoming football recruiting tracker. We have all you need to know about which players the Cowboys have offered scholarships, where they have committed and who is still available.
Click on the icons above to learn more about each Wyoming recruit. School logos show where recruits have verbally committed. Football icons show recruits who have yet to commit. Open the menu on the left side to sort by position.
***
Committed recruits
QB
School: St. Bonaventure (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
WR
School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
RB
School: Columbus (Nebraska)
Stars: 3 (Rivals)
FB
School: Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
TE
School: Chaparral (Colorado)
Stars: NR
ATH
School: Windsor (Colorado)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
School: Legend (Colorado)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
School: Sedro Woolley (Washington)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
DE
School: Franklin (Wisconsin)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
School: Ralston Valley (Colorado)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
DT
School: Burke (Nebraska)
Stars: N/A
OL
School: Millard South (Nebraska)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
School: Clayton Valley Charter (California)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
School: Oak Hills (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
School: Hayward (California)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
DB
School: Simeon (Illinois)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Angleton (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports)
School: Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)
Stars: 2 (Rivals)
Offers to uncommitted recruits
OL
School: Foster (Texas)
Stars: NR
School: Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois)
Stars: NR
School: Mount Carmel (Illinois)
Stars: NR
School: Tampa Bay Christian Academy (Florida)
Stars: NR
School: Verona (Wisconsin)
Stars: NR
School: Mater Dei (California)
Stars: 3 (Rivals)
School: Castro Valley (California)
Stars: NR
School: San Ramon Valley (California)
Stars: NR
School: Eastside Catholic (Washington)
Stars: NR
School: Cypress Falls (Texas)
Stars: NR
RB
School: Chandler (Arizona)
Stars: NR
School: North Shore (Texas)
Stars: 5 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Chandler (Arizona)
Stars: NR
School: Mount Enterprise (Texas)
Stars: NR
WR
School: Skyline (Texas)
Stars: NR
School: Johnson-Brock (Nebraska)
Stars: NR
School: La Cueva (New Mexico)
Stars: NR
School: Narbonne (California)
Stars: NR
School: Antioch Community (Illinois)
Stars: NR
You have free articles remaining.
ATH
School: Trinity Christian (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Mater Dei (California)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Upland (California)
Stars: NR
School: Valley Christian (California)
Stars: NR
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Monte Vista (California)
Stars: 3 (Rivals)
School: Adelanto (California)
Stars: NR
School: Vista Murrieta (California)
Stars: 3 (Rivals)
School: Birmingham (California)
Stars: NR
DE
School: Calabasas (California)
Stars: NR
School: St. John Bosco (California)
Stars: NR
School: Oceanside (California)
Stars: NR
School: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (Missouri)
Stars: NR
School: Fort Bend Bush (Texas)
Stars: NR
DL
School: Westfield (Texas)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
S
School: Southeast (Nebraska)
Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)
School: Temecula Valley (California)
Stars: NR
School: Belleville (Michigan)
Stars: NR
School: Dominguez (California)
Stars: NR
CB
School: Sanger (California)
Stars: NR
School: Kimball (Texas)
Stars: NR
School: Basha (Arizona)
Stars: NR
School: Duncanville (Texas)
Stars: NR
School: Cajon (California)
Stars: NR
K/P
School: North Paulding (Georgia)
Stars: NR
Committed players with UW offers
Michael Ambagtsheer -- 6-3/230 (TE, UC Davis)
Seth Anderson -- 6-4/260 (DE, North Dakota State)
Clinton Anokwuru -- 6-3/235 (DE, Texas Tech)
Josh Baker -- 6-3/280 (OL, Arizona)
Cade Bennett -- 6-4/300 (OL, Oklahoma State)
Kaleo Ballungay — 6-6/212 (TE, Cal)
Bryson Bonds -- 6-1/190 (S, Indiana)
Brandon Brown — 6-2/280 (DT, Tulane)
Marshawn Buchanan -- 5-11/190 (RB, Washington State)
Elijah Champaigne — 6-3/260 (DL, Tulane)
Donovan Clark -- 6-2/190 (CB, Boise State)
Robert Cooper — 6-5/245 (DT, Boise State)
Russell Corrigan -- 6-3/230 (TE, Boise State)
Andres Dewerk — 6-7/295 (OL, USC)
Terah Edwards — 6-3/295 (OL, Northwestern)
Graham Faloona -- 6-3/200 (LB, Utah)
Mitchell Gildehaus — 6-4/250 (OL, Memphis)
Tristan Golightly -- 6-5/210 (TE, Kansas)
Briceon Hayes -- 6-4/220 (DE, Sam Houston State)
Jarin Johnson -- 6-2/200 (LB, Air Force)
Adam Karas -- 6-5/275 (OL, Air Force)
AJ Lawson -- 6-2/180 (ATH, Iowa)
Montana Lemonious-Craig -- 6-2/175 (ATH, Colorado)
Max Lofy -- 5-11/162 (ATH, Wisconsin)
Justin Lohrenz -- 6-4/230 (DE, Washington State)
Matt Lowe -- 6-5/225 (ATH, Fresno State)
Mason Mastrov -- 6-4/215 (LB, SMU)
Tyson McWilliams -- 6-2/170 (CB, Cal)
Greyson Metz -- 6-3/190 (LB, Northwestern)
Marcus Moore — 6-1/272 (DT, Louisiana Monroe)
Ryan Morgan -- 6-3/210 (WR, Arizona State)
Colin Moroney — 6-5/285 (OL, Cal)
Isaiah Newell — 6-3/215 (ATH, Oregon State)
Frank Poso -- 6-5/320 (OL, Nevada)
Dominique Ratcliff — 6-2/270 (DT, Louisiana)
Jake Renfro -- 6-3/290 (OL, Cincinnati)
Jaylin Richardson — 6-0/195 (RB, Kansas)
Jeff Roberson -- 6-2/215 (DE, Oklahoma State)
Loshiaka Roques -- 6-4/215 (LB, North Dakota State)
George Sell — 6-5/255 (OL, Wake Forest)
Patrick Selna — 6-6/275 (OL, UCLA)
Jamir Shepard -- 6-2/190 (WR, Fresno State)
Keyshawn Smith -- 6-1/175 (ATH, Washington State)
Jacob Snell -- 6-4/240 (DE, Miami Ohio)
Ben Sparks -- 6-4/285 (OL, SMU)
Javontez Spraggins -- 6-3/330 (OL, Tennessee)
Jayle Stacks -- 6-0/225 (RB, Colorado)
Upton Stout-- 5-9/165 (CB, Utah State)
Chris Street — 5-10/185 (RB, Cal)
Danny Striggow -- 6-4/220 (DE, Minnesota)
Will Swanson — 6-5/230 (TE, Kansas State)
Caleb Taylor — 6-4/230 (DE, Kansas)
Kevin Tyler -- 6-5/295 (OL, Illinois)
Lukas VanNess — 6-5/230 (DE, Iowa)
Xavier Watts — 6-1/185 (WR, Notre Dame)
Kevo Wesley -- 6-5/260 (OL, Vanderbilt)
Michael West — 6-5/215 (DE, Kent State)
Leshon Williams -- 5-10/208 (RB, Iowa)
Carver Willis -- 6-5/260 (OL, Kansas State)
Cole Wisniewski -- 6-3/190 (ATH, North Dakota State)
Aaron Witt — 6-5/230 (DE, Iowa)
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter