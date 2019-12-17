You are the owner of this article.
2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker
2020 RECRUITING

2020 Wyoming football recruiting tracker

UW vs San Jose State

Wyoming players step onto Jonah Field for their game against San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Every season is recruiting season, so be sure to bookmark the Casper Star-Tribune and Pokes Authority's Wyoming football recruiting tracker. We have all you need to know about which players the Cowboys have offered scholarships, where they have committed and who is still available.

Click on the icons above to learn more about each Wyoming recruit. School logos show where recruits have verbally committed. Football icons show recruits who have yet to commit. Open the menu on the left side to sort by position.

***

Committed recruits

QB

Gavin Beerup -- 6-4/190

School: St. Bonaventure (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

WR

Keshaun Taylor — 6-0/195

School: Thomas Jefferson (Colorado)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

RB

Joey Braasch — 6-0/195

School: Columbus (Nebraska)

Stars: 3 (Rivals)

FB

Caleb Driskill — 6-2/215

School: Thunder Basin (Wyoming)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

TE

Nick Miles — 6-5/225

School: Chaparral (Colorado)

Stars: NR

ATH

Wyett Ekeler -- 6-0/200

School: Windsor (Colorado)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Cameron Smith -- 6-5/230

School: Legend (Colorado)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Brent VanderVeen -- 6-2/190

School: Sedro Woolley (Washington)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

DE

Gavin Meyer -- 6-4/230

School: Franklin (Wisconsin)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Braden Siders -- 6-2/212

School: Ralston Valley (Colorado)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

DT

Caleb Robinson -- 6-2/270

School: Burke (Nebraska)

Stars: N/A

OL

Kohl Herbolsheimer — 6-3/275

School: Millard South (Nebraska)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Mana Taimani -- 6-5/306

School: Clayton Valley Charter (California)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Nofoafia Tulafono -- 6-3/305

School: Oak Hills (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Malik Williams -- 6-4/265

School: Hayward (California)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

DB

Chau Smith -- 5-11/175

School: Simeon (Illinois)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

Cameron Stone -- 5-10/175

School: Angleton (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Isaac White — 6-1/195

School: Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania)

Stars: 2 (Rivals)

Offers to uncommitted recruits

OL

Leke Asenuga -- 6-2/275

School: Foster (Texas)

Stars: NR

Michael Ford Jr. — 6-3/260

School: Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois)

Stars: NR

Jalen Grant — 6-3/297

School: Mount Carmel (Illinois)

Stars: NR

Winyorri Kelly — 6-3/345

School: Tampa Bay Christian Academy (Florida)

Stars: NR

Gunnar Kilen — 6-6/275

School: Verona (Wisconsin)

Stars: NR

Tai Marks — 6-2/305

School: Mater Dei (California)

Stars: 3 (Rivals)

Marcus Miller — 6-4/270

School: Castro Valley (California)

Stars: NR

Andrew Rumary — 6-6/275

School: San Ramon Valley (California)

Stars: NR

Jernias Tafia -- 6-5/235

School: Eastside Catholic (Washington)

Stars: NR

Dillon Wade -- 6-4/285

School: Cypress Falls (Texas)

Stars: NR

RB

Jaheim Brown-Taylor -- 5-9/170

School: Chandler (Arizona)

Stars: NR

Zachary Evans — 5-10/213

School: North Shore (Texas)

Stars: 5 (247Sports, Rivals)

Daveon Hunter -- 5-10/200

School: Chandler (Arizona)

Stars: NR

Kendre Miller -- 5-11/193

School: Mount Enterprise (Texas)

Stars: NR

WR

Arabia Bradford -- 6-0/185

School: Skyline (Texas)

Stars: NR

Ty Hahn -- 6-2/190

School: Johnson-Brock (Nebraska)

Stars: NR

Connor O'Toole -- 6-4/205

School: La Cueva (New Mexico)

Stars: NR

Elijah Queen -- 6-4/185

School: Narbonne (California)

Stars: NR

Treshawn Watson — 6-3/190

School: Antioch Community (Illinois)

Stars: NR

ATH

Marques Buford Jr. -- 5-11/185

School: Trinity Christian (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

Kody Epps -- 5-11/160

School: Mater Dei (California)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

Kyle Floyd -- 5-11/170

School: Upland (California)

Stars: NR

Isaiah Mcelvane -- 6-0/185

School: Valley Christian (California)

Stars: NR

Matthew Roberts -- 6-2/210

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

Nate Rutchena -- 6-3/200

School: Monte Vista (California)

Stars: 3 (Rivals)

Hosia Stokes -- 5-9/160

School: Adelanto (California)

Stars: NR

Edward Ta'amilo -- 6-3/230

School: Vista Murrieta (California)

Stars: 3 (Rivals)

Mason White -- 6-0/152

School: Birmingham (California)

Stars: NR

DE

Leshaun Bell -- 6-2/250

School: Calabasas (California)

Stars: NR

Matthew Jordan -- 6-2/242

School: St. John Bosco (California)

Stars: NR

Christopher Laie Jr. -- 6-2/207

School: Oceanside (California)

Stars: NR

Brandon Lane -- 6-5/245

School: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (Missouri)

Stars: NR

Oluwaseyi Omotosho -- 6-2/210

School: Fort Bend Bush (Texas)

Stars: NR

DL

Nick Booker-Brown -- 6-4/250

School: Westfield (Texas)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

S

Isaac Gifford -- 6-0/180

School: Southeast (Nebraska)

Stars: 3 (247Sports, Rivals)

Brody Hughes -- 6-1/180

School: Temecula Valley (California)

Stars: NR

Ronald Jackson -- 6-0/190

School: Belleville (Michigan)

Stars: NR

Tongiaki Mateialona -- 6-1/190

School: Dominguez (California)

Stars: NR

CB

Kosi Agina -- 6-0/183

School: Sanger (California)

Stars: NR

DeAndre Davis -- 6-0/165

School: Kimball (Texas)

Stars: NR

Micah Harper -- 5-11/170

School: Basha (Arizona)

Stars: NR

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. -- 6-0/165

School: Duncanville (Texas)

Stars: NR

Rodney Robinson -- 5-10/170

School: Cajon (California)

Stars: NR

K/P

Brock Travelstead -- 6-1/190

School: North Paulding (Georgia)

Stars: NR

Committed players with UW offers

Michael Ambagtsheer -- 6-3/230 (TE, UC Davis)

Seth Anderson -- 6-4/260 (DE, North Dakota State)

Clinton Anokwuru -- 6-3/235 (DE, Texas Tech)

Josh Baker -- 6-3/280 (OL, Arizona)

Cade Bennett -- 6-4/300 (OL, Oklahoma State)

Kaleo Ballungay — 6-6/212 (TE, Cal)

Bryson Bonds -- 6-1/190 (S, Indiana)

Brandon Brown — 6-2/280 (DT, Tulane)

Marshawn Buchanan -- 5-11/190 (RB, Washington State)

Elijah Champaigne — 6-3/260 (DL, Tulane)

Donovan Clark -- 6-2/190 (CB, Boise State)

Robert Cooper — 6-5/245 (DT, Boise State)

Russell Corrigan -- 6-3/230  (TE, Boise State)

Andres Dewerk — 6-7/295 (OL, USC)

Terah Edwards — 6-3/295 (OL, Northwestern)

Graham Faloona -- 6-3/200 (LB, Utah)

Mitchell Gildehaus — 6-4/250 (OL, Memphis)

Tristan Golightly -- 6-5/210 (TE, Kansas)

Briceon Hayes -- 6-4/220 (DE, Sam Houston State)

Jarin Johnson -- 6-2/200 (LB, Air Force)

Adam Karas -- 6-5/275 (OL, Air Force)

AJ Lawson -- 6-2/180 (ATH, Iowa)

Montana Lemonious-Craig -- 6-2/175 (ATH, Colorado)

Max Lofy -- 5-11/162 (ATH, Wisconsin)

Justin Lohrenz -- 6-4/230 (DE, Washington State)

Matt Lowe -- 6-5/225 (ATH, Fresno State)

Mason Mastrov -- 6-4/215 (LB, SMU)

Tyson McWilliams -- 6-2/170 (CB, Cal)

Greyson Metz -- 6-3/190 (LB, Northwestern)

Marcus Moore — 6-1/272 (DT, Louisiana Monroe)

Ryan Morgan -- 6-3/210 (WR, Arizona State)

Colin Moroney — 6-5/285 (OL, Cal)

Isaiah Newell — 6-3/215 (ATH, Oregon State)

Frank Poso -- 6-5/320 (OL, Nevada)

Dominique Ratcliff — 6-2/270 (DT, Louisiana)

Jake Renfro -- 6-3/290 (OL, Cincinnati)

Jaylin Richardson — 6-0/195 (RB, Kansas)

Jeff Roberson -- 6-2/215 (DE, Oklahoma State)

Loshiaka Roques -- 6-4/215 (LB, North Dakota State)

George Sell — 6-5/255 (OL, Wake Forest)

Patrick Selna — 6-6/275 (OL, UCLA)

Jamir Shepard -- 6-2/190 (WR, Fresno State)

Keyshawn Smith -- 6-1/175 (ATH, Washington State)

Jacob Snell -- 6-4/240 (DE, Miami Ohio)

Ben Sparks -- 6-4/285 (OL, SMU)

Javontez Spraggins -- 6-3/330 (OL, Tennessee)

Jayle Stacks -- 6-0/225 (RB, Colorado)

Upton Stout-- 5-9/165 (CB, Utah State)

Chris Street — 5-10/185 (RB, Cal)

Danny Striggow -- 6-4/220 (DE, Minnesota)

Will Swanson — 6-5/230 (TE, Kansas State)

Caleb Taylor — 6-4/230 (DE, Kansas)

Kevin Tyler -- 6-5/295 (OL, Illinois)

Lukas VanNess — 6-5/230 (DE, Iowa)

Xavier Watts — 6-1/185 (WR, Notre Dame)

Kevo Wesley -- 6-5/260 (OL, Vanderbilt)

Michael West — 6-5/215 (DE, Kent State)

Leshon Williams -- 5-10/208 (RB, Iowa)

Carver Willis -- 6-5/260 (OL, Kansas State)

Cole Wisniewski -- 6-3/190 (ATH, North Dakota State)

Aaron Witt — 6-5/230 (DE, Iowa)

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter

By the numbers

0: players that have signed NLIs with Wyoming 

18: players verbally committed to Wyoming

61: players with Wyoming offers who have committed elsewhere

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

