Wyoming football releases 2020 television schedule

The Mountain West released the television schedule for the upcoming football season on Tuesday, and half of Wyoming's eight games will be played on either Thursday or Friday. All eight of UW's games will be televised nationally.

The Cowboys will open the season Saturday, Oct. 24 at Nevada with a 5 p.m. Mountain Time kickoff.

Wyoming's home opener will be six days later on Oct. 30, when they host Hawaii for a game scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. from War Memorial Stadium.

The annual Border War game against rival Colorado State will take place Thursday, Nov. 5 from Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Cowboys have won four consecutive games against the Rams, including 17-7 last year in Laramie.

Wyoming then has back-to-back home games against Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Utah State on Thursday, Nov. 19. Both games are slated for late starts, with the Falcons' game kicking off at 8 p.m. and the USU game at 7 p.m.

The Cowboys then hit the road for games at UNLV on Friday, Nov. 27 and New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 5. The regular-season finale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 when Wyoming will host Boise State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.