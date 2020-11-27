Wyoming football runs wild, dominates UNLV for first win in nearly a month

Leading up to Wyoming’s game against UNLV, Craig Bohl said he had some concern about his team’s fundamentals, particularly the tackling.
And for good reason.
Before Friday, the Cowboys hadn’t played in more than three weeks. Coronavirus-related issues in other programs forced Air Force and Utah State to cancel the previous two games on UW’s schedule. The last time they competed was a 10-point loss at Colorado State back on Nov. 5.
Turns out the Cowboys’ coach didn’t have much to worry about.
Even without one of its top offensive playmakers for most of the game, UW hardly looked like a team that had been out of action for nearly a month. Behind a dominant ground game and a suffocating defense, the Cowboys ran out to an early lead and made an emphatic return to the win column with a 45-14 shellacking of UNLV at Allegiant Stadium.
“That was a little bit of a mixed bag tonight,” Bohl said. “We did miss a little bit more tackles than what we’d like, but certainly our point of attack on the defensive line and the offensive line, they were well up to par.”
Trey Smith had one of UW’s six rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys piled up 399 of their 498 yards on the ground. Smith carried much of the workload in the absence of UW’s leading rusher, Xazavian Valladay, who left the game early in the second quarter with a left leg injury. Smith finished with career highs in carries (24) and yards (164).
Quarterback Levi Williams went just 8 of 14 through the air for 99 yards but ran for a career-high three scores on a day when the Cowboys didn’t have to throw it often. The lopsided score gave the Cowboys the luxury of emptying their bench, and Casper native Brett Brenton added a late 19-yard score for his first career touchdown.
Bohl said afterward he didn’t know the extent of Valladay’s injury but added he’s hopeful Valladay will be available next week when UW returns to Las Vegas to play New Mexico. Valladay will undergo an MRI, Bohl said.
“It hurt to see my brother go down like that. Hopefully he gets back on his feet real quick,” Smith said. “But the offensive line did a great job opening holes and winning the line of scrimmage, and the coaches did a great job game planning.
“Our attitude right now is we’re trying to get some W’s because after losing to Colorado State, we were pretty down bad. So now we’re ready to get this rain rolling.”
After allowing six sacks and 14 tackles for loss against CSU, the Cowboys’ offensive line, boosted by the return of right guard Logan Harris after a bout of mononucleosis, owned the trenches as UW averaged a whopping 7 yards per carry. The 399 rushing yards were the most for UW since running for 424 against San Jose State in 2018.
“Coming into this week, I think we were a little pissed off because we didn’t get to play the last two games, and it wasn’t because of us,” said Williams, whose three rushing scores were the most by a UW player since Brian Hill had that many against New Mexico in 2016. “It was completely out of our control. So getting off to a fast start and putting points on the board … I’m just really proud of our guys.”
UNLV tried two quarterbacks — its usual starter, Max Gilliam, and true freshman Doug Brumfield — but not much worked for the Rebels against UW’s defense, which held UNLV to 290 total yards with many of those coming against backups late in the second half. The Cowboys also forced two turnovers that helped them add to their 17-7 halftime lead.
Both quarterbacks had a rushing touchdown. Brumfield’s 8-yarder came late in the fourth quarter with UW leading 45-7.
“(That long of a layoff) is always definitely kind of weird,” said linebacker Chad Muma, who had three of UW’s five sacks. “But I think once we kind of got our leverage down and you made your first tackle out there, I think everyone was comfortable again making those plays and whatnot.”
For the first time this season, the Cowboys struck first on the road on the second play from scrimmage. UW set the tone for what was to come when Valladay ripped off his longest run of the season — a 78-yard touchdown — to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead.
The Cowboys racked up 266 yards in the first two quarters while holding UNLV to just 107. UW’s defense got a boost with the return of senior defensive end Garrett Crall, who started in his first game of the season after working his way back from offseason foot surgery, and limited UNLV to just 1.1 yards per play in the first quarter. UNLV didn’t reach UW territory until its final possession of the second quarter.
Williams added a 15-yard scoring run to push UW’s lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter, but Valladay left the game early in the second quarter after being upended at the tail end of a screen pass and didn’t return. Three of the Cowboys’ final four drives of the half ended in a punt, and UNLV marched 98 yards at the end of the half to grab some momentum on Gilliand’s 2-yard touchdown run.
“We talked (at halftime) about how our effort was good, but our execution (was lacking) and some of the things we needed to clean up,” Bohl said.
But UW stopped UNLV on fourth down near midfield on the Rebels’ first possession of the third quarter and cashed in nine plays later on Williams’ 1-yard sneak. That started a string of four straight touchdown drives that put the Cowboys in control for their first win since beating Hawaii on Oct. 30.
“The (halftime) message was make them go three and out on defense, and then score a touchdown right off the bat and just kind of finish them off,” Williams said. “We knew they didn’t want to hang in there for the whole game, so putting the nail in their coffin early was important.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter
