Wyoming football season ticket refunds, donations exceed $100,000

LARAMIE — Now that a football season won’t be happening at the University of Wyoming this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school is having to give that money back to its season ticket holders.

As of Wednesday morning, the school’s ticket office had issued roughly $102,000 in football season ticket refunds, said Randy Welniak, UW’s senior associate athletic director for development and revenue enhancement. But that’s only one option available to season ticket holders when it comes to their purchase.

Welniak said season ticket holders can put that money toward a credit for a potential spring football season, tickets next fall or even tickets for the upcoming basketball season. They could also let the athletic department keep the funds as a donation — an option that, to this point, has allowed UW to hold on to more football ticket revenue than it has lost.

Welniek said the school has received roughly $117,000 in season ticket donations as of Wednesday. He wasn’t able to provide the Star-Tribune with the number of season ticket holders that have opted to put their ticket payments toward another season.