Wyoming football signee shot, killed in Texas

LARAMIE — A member of Wyoming's 2021 football recruiting class was shot and killed at a Dallas-area hotel over the weekend.

Police responded to a shooting call at approximately 1:35 a.m. Central Time on Sunday at the Hawthorn Suites near the Dallas Love Field Airport, where they learned Tony Evans Jr. had been shot inside room 221. Evans was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The motive for the homicide remains unknown. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

The Dallas Morning News, which first reported the incident, reported there was another victim in stable condition. Police did not identify that person.

UW athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evans signed with UW in February. A wide receiver for Lancaster (Texas) High, Evans was high school teammates with another UW signee, DQ James.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

