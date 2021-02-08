 Skip to main content
Wyoming football specialist Nick Null is leaving the program
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming football specialist Nick Null is leaving the program

Nick Null

Graduate transfer punter Nick Null will not return to Wyoming for another season.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming specialist Nick Null is leaving the program.

A team source told the Star-Tribune on Monday that Null, a graduate transfer, is not returning to UW despite the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes another year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Null later took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer.

Null's UW career lasted one season after he transferred from Cornell, where he handled punting, field goal and kickoff duties. Null punted and kicked off for UW last season, but placekicking duties went to walk-on John Hoyland, who secured that job going forward with a breakout freshman season that earned him All-America honors.

Null's departure means the Cowboys are looking for a new punter for the third time in as many years. Null averaged 38.4 yards per punt last season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

