Wyoming football to play at Colorado in 2025

LARAMIE -- One of the regional Power Five teams is going back on Wyoming's football schedule.

The Cowboys will travel to Boulder, Colorado, to take on Colorado during the 2025 season, the school announced Thursday. The teams are scheduled to play at Folsom Field on Sept. 20 of that season, which would mark their first meeting since 2009.

Since it's a one-game contract, Colorado will not make a return trip to Laramie.

A former Big 12 member, Colorado has competed in the Pac-12 for the last decade. UW's last win over the Buffaloes came back in 1982.

The Cowboys now have two Pac-12 opponents on their non-conference schedule for 2025. UW is also scheduled to host Utah that season as the first game of a home-and-home series with the Utes.

UW also has Cal Poly on its 2025 non-conference schedule.

