Wyoming football will have three games televised on CBS Sports Netwrok

The University of Wyoming football team will have three Mountain West games, including the Border War against Colorado State, televised on CBS Sports Network, it was announced in a release Wednesday.

The Cowboys' games at Air Force on Oct. 9 and at Utah State on Nov. 20 will be televised, with both games scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain time. UW's home game against rival CSU is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 6 from War Memorial Stadium. In addition, the Cowboys' game at UConn on Sept. 25 will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.