 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming football will have three games televised on CBS Sports Netwrok
0 comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming football will have three games televised on CBS Sports Netwrok

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

The University of Wyoming football team will have three Mountain West games, including the Border War against Colorado State, televised on CBS Sports Network, it was announced in a release Wednesday.

The Cowboys' games at Air Force on Oct. 9 and at Utah State on Nov. 20 will be televised, with both games scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain time. UW's home game against rival CSU is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 6 from War Memorial Stadium. In addition, the Cowboys' game at UConn on Sept. 25 will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News