Wyoming football's game against Air Force canceled because of coronavirus

LARAMIE — Wyoming will have some extended time off before its next game.

The Cowboys' game against Air Force has been canceled, the Mountain West announced Sunday. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, but that won't happen because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within Air Force's football program.

With no open dates available for either team ahead of the league's championship game set to be played Dec. 19, the game will not be made up and thus deemed a no contest.

"Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and within the football program, Air Force is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wyoming," the Mountain West said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}