 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming football's game against Air Force canceled because of coronavirus
View Comments
breaking top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming football's game against Air Force canceled because of coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}
UW vs Nevada

Wyoming's game against Air Force has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues at the Air Force Academy.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — Wyoming will have some extended time off before its next game.

The Cowboys' game against Air Force has been canceled, the Mountain West announced Sunday. The teams were scheduled to play Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, but that won't happen because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within Air Force's football program.

With no open dates available for either team ahead of the league's championship game set to be played Dec. 19, the game will not be made up and thus deemed a no contest.

"Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy and within the football program, Air Force is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wyoming," the Mountain West said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It's the second consecutive game Air Force has had to cancel as it tries to control rising COVID-19 numbers at the academy. Air Force was supposed to play Army last week, but as many as seven Air Force players weren't expected to be available for that game, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. While it's unclear if any players, coaches or other personnel tested positive or were unavailable because of contact tracing, the Gazette, citing an anonymous source, reported no players had tested positive.

The Mountain West has roster thresholds in place this season allowing a team to cancel a game if it has fewer than 53 available players any given week because positive tests and/or close contacts. A team can also cancel if those issues create a shortage of players at certain positions, including the offensive and defensive lines and quarterback.

So far, it's the second conference-only game that's been canceled in the Mountain West because of coronavirus-related issues. Colorado State's game against New Mexico on Oct. 24 was also called off.

UW's next game is scheduled for Nov. 19 at home against Utah State. The Cowboys (1-2, 1-2 Mountain West) are coming off a 34-24 loss at Colorado State on Thursday.

UW coach Craig Bohl will still hold his weekly press conference Monday as scheduled, a team spokesman said.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News