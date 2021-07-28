Wyoming football's John Hoyland named to Lou Groza Preseason Watch List

Wyoming's John Hoyland was one of 30 collegiate kickers named to the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday. The annual award is presented to the nation's best kicker at the end of the season.

Hoyland had an outstanding freshman campaign for the Cowboys in 2020. He made all 16 of his extra-point attempts and was 13-of-14 on field goals (92.9%), leading the nation with 2.17 field goals per game.

Hoyland was a second-team All-Mountain West selection and was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

The Broomfield, Colorado, native was a walk-on last season before being pressed into action in the season opener at Nevada. All Hoyland did was go 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 42-yarder that send the game to overtime. He was rewarded with a scholarship after the Cowboys' first spring practice on April 6.

