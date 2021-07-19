Wyoming football's Valladay, Muma named to player of the year watch lists

University of Wyoming juniors Xazavian Valladay and Chad Muma were both named to national player of the year award watch lists on Monday.

Valladay, a 6-foot, 198-pound running back, is on the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, an award which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Muma (6-3, 242), the Cowboys’ starting middle linebacker, was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, an award which goes to the nation’s outstanding defensive player.

Valladay was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year despite missing the final game of the pandemic-shortened season with an injury. Valladay rushed for a team-high 550 yards last season, including a 163-yard performance against Hawaii and a 147-yard effort at Colorado State.

In 2019, Valladay led the MW with 1,265 rushing yards (105.4 yards per game) and earned All-MW honors.

Muma excelled in his first season as UW’s starting middle linebacker, leading the Cowboys with 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in earning first-team All-MW honors.

He had a career-high 17 tackles at Colorado State and finished with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in a victory at UNLV.

Both players will represent UW at the conference’s media days in Las Vegas this week. The Cowboys open the 2021-22 campaign at home against Montana State on Sept. 4.

