 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming football's Valladay, Muma named to player of the year watch lists
0 Comments
featured
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming football's Valladay, Muma named to player of the year watch lists

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming juniors Xazavian Valladay and Chad Muma were both named to national player of the year award watch lists on Monday.

Valladay, a 6-foot, 198-pound running back, is on the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, an award which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Muma (6-3, 242), the Cowboys’ starting middle linebacker, was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, an award which goes to the nation’s outstanding defensive player.

Valladay was a first-team All-Mountain West selection last year despite missing the final game of the pandemic-shortened season with an injury. Valladay rushed for a team-high 550 yards last season, including a 163-yard performance against Hawaii and a 147-yard effort at Colorado State.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, Valladay led the MW with 1,265 rushing yards (105.4 yards per game) and earned All-MW honors.

Muma excelled in his first season as UW’s starting middle linebacker, leading the Cowboys with 72 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in earning first-team All-MW honors.

He had a career-high 17 tackles at Colorado State and finished with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in a victory at UNLV.

Both players will represent UW at the conference’s media days in Las Vegas this week. The Cowboys open the 2021-22 campaign at home against Montana State on Sept. 4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News