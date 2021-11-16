Wyoming free safety Isaac White making impact for Cowboys

LARAMIE – It was critical for Wyoming’s defense not to allow Khalil Shakir, one of the most dynamic players in the Mountain West, to make big plays on the blue turf.

During the Cowboys’ 23-13 loss at Boise State last Friday, Shakir had eight receptions for 83 yards (10.4 yards per catch).

But the Broncos’ star wide receiver was kept out of the end zone with UW free safety Isaac White defending one pass at the goal line and blanketing Shakir on another deep incompletion.

“He’s definitely a great player and somebody I tried to prepare for,” White said after finishing with five tackles and a quarterback hit at Albertsons Stadium. “We wanted to limit their explosive plays. For me, I just go back to all my preparation throughout the week, watch a lot of film on him, and I was glad I could make a couple plays on him.”

White is expected to be called on again to help the Cowboys slow down the nation’s most productive wide receiver against Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Aggies’ Deven Thompkins, a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, leads the FBS with 1,441 receiving yards (144.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Shakir (927 yards, five touchdowns) and Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (919 yards, one touchdown) are a distant second and third, respectively, in receiving yards among MWC players.

White, who has started the last two games as Esaias Gandy deals with nagging neck stingers, had four tackles in the 31-17 Border War win over the Rams.

“Isaac doing that is really impressive,” said star linebacker Chad Muma, who finished with 14 tackles against Boise State. “To go up against one of the top Mountain West receivers, who is making huge plays every single week on different teams, and be able to go out there and break up balls in the end zone was really impressive for Isaac. I thought that he played extremely well.”

White grew up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, but moved to Denver and played at Mullen High School. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound redshirt freshman was also recruited by Air Force and CSU during the 2019 cycle.

“We’ve really been pleased with Isaac’s performance,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “I think he’s got a bright future. He’s a young player, football is real important to him. He’s smart, he works hard and he’s got good athleticism. That’s a good formula.”

Gandy, who has 45 tackles and an interception this season, tried to play against Boise State but the stinger flared up immediately.

White is listed as the starter on this week’s depth chart as the Cowboys (5-5, 1-5 MWC) prepare for the Mountain Division-leading Aggies (8-2, 5-1), who are averaging 33.4 points and 469.3 yards per game.

“He was kind of thrown into the fire filling in for Gandy. I think he’s doing a great job,” strong safety Rome Weber said of White. “Nobody is perfect, none of us are, but he’s out there doing his best and he’s really making plays out there.”

UW likely needs to beat Utah State and then Hawaii in the regular-season finale to have a chance to make a bowl game.

“Nobody is ever happy after a loss. We’ve just got to come back and regroup and get ready for the next one,” White said. “All we can do now is focus on the next game and just win out.”

