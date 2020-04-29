You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming freshman linebacker enters transfer portal
View Comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming freshman linebacker enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- A freshman linebacker is exploring his options outside of Wyoming's football program.

Isaiah Abdullah has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Adbullah is the third known UW player to enter the portal since the end of last season. While quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (Idaho State) and defensive tackle Javaree Jackson have left the program, players in the portal who are unsure of their next move have the option of returning to their current school if mutually agreed upon.

Abdullah hasn't played a game for the Cowboys. Ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports during the 2019 recruiting cycle, the 6-foot-3, 204-pounder signed with the Cowboys out of Wilson High School in Los Angeles before redshirting last fall.

UW has to replace both starting linebackers in Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, both of whom were taken in last week's NFL Draft.

Abdullah headshot

Abdullah

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News