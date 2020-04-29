Wyoming freshman linebacker enters transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE -- A freshman linebacker is exploring his options outside of Wyoming's football program.

Isaiah Abdullah has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Adbullah is the third known UW player to enter the portal since the end of last season. While quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (Idaho State) and defensive tackle Javaree Jackson have left the program, players in the portal who are unsure of their next move have the option of returning to their current school if mutually agreed upon.

Abdullah hasn't played a game for the Cowboys. Ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports during the 2019 recruiting cycle, the 6-foot-3, 204-pounder signed with the Cowboys out of Wilson High School in Los Angeles before redshirting last fall.

UW has to replace both starting linebackers in Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, both of whom were taken in last week's NFL Draft.

