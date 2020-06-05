Wyoming freshman safety Jerome Cooper enters transfer portal

Cooper redshirted last season after signing with UW as part of its 2019 recruiting class. The 6-foot, 175-pounder played his high school ball at Locke College Preparatory Academy in Los Angeles. Cooper caught a 75-yard touchdown pass in the 2018 CIF L.A. City Section Division II championship to help lead Locke to the program's first football championship.

Cooper is the second known UW player to enter the portal in a little more than a month (Isaiah Abdullah) and the fourth known player to do so since the end of last season. While quarterback Tyler Vander Waal (Idaho State) and defensive lineman Javaree Jackson (dismissal) have already left the program, undecided players have the option of withdrawing their name from the portal and returning to their current school if the move is mutually agreed upon.