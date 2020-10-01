Wyoming fullback Skyler Miller a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

LARAMIE -- Wyoming senior fullback Skyler Miller has been named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award annually goes to the top scholar-athlete in college football based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement. To be eligible for the award, candidates must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. They must also be significant contributors on the field and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

As one of 199 semifinalists, Miller is in the running for an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship that will be awarded to 12 to 14 finalists, who will be announced in November. The winner will receive a $25,000 post-grad scholarship.

Previous Campbell Trophy winners include Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert, last year's recipient.

A Torrington native, Miller is entering his second season as UW's starting fullback after making the move from linebacker. He's been selected to the President's Honor Roll the last six semesters and the Dean's Honor Roll the last two. Miller, who's majoring in animal and veterinary science, was an Academic All-Mountain West selection last year.

