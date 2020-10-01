 Skip to main content
Wyoming fullback Skyler Miller a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming fullback Skyler Miller a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

UM Media Day Portraits: Skyler Miller

Wyoming fullback Skyler Miller poses for a portrait during fall media day at University of Wyoming on Aug. 2, 2019, in Laramie. Miller has been selected as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually awarded to college football's top scholar-athlete.

 Cayla Nimmo Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming senior fullback Skyler Miller has been named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award annually goes to the top scholar-athlete in college football based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement. To be eligible for the award, candidates must be in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. They must also be significant contributors on the field and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

As one of 199 semifinalists, Miller is in the running for an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship that will be awarded to 12 to 14 finalists, who will be announced in November. The winner will receive a $25,000 post-grad scholarship.

Previous Campbell Trophy winners include Peyton Manning, Chad Pennington, Tim Tebow and Justin Herbert, last year's recipient.

A Torrington native, Miller is entering his second season as UW's starting fullback after making the move from linebacker. He's been selected to the President's Honor Roll the last six semesters and the Dean's Honor Roll the last two. Miller, who's majoring in animal and veterinary science, was an Academic All-Mountain West selection last year.

Miller

Miller

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

