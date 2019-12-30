Wyoming gains perspective, 'amazing experience' from visit to Arizona children's hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Ask any of them if there was anybody they particularly enjoyed visiting with, their answers will be candid even if they seem cliche.
“Each moment is pretty much equal,” said Trey Smith, Wyoming’s senior running back.
For Smith and cornerback C.J. Coldon, though, there was one patient who was particularly uplifting. While making the rounds during their visit to Diamond Children’s Medical Center on Sunday morning along with fellow teammates Sean Chambers, Cooper Rothe and Gavin Rush, Smith and Coldon took to a young boy named Santiago, who not only wanted one of the foam footballs players were handing out but took part in a game of catch with the two players -- the kind of joyful moment that can be fleeting when medicine and treatments are the far more common routine.
“We spent about five minutes with him,” Coldon said, “but we could’ve been there all day.”
Santi -- the nickname the players had come up with for him by the time their visit was over -- threw the ball so well that Smith wondered jokingly if he might beat Chambers, Wyoming’s starting quarterback when he’s healthy, out of a job right now.
“He was throwing me and C.J. some good passes. He was pretty much better than Sean,” Smith said with a smile. “He was pretty accurate. He was throwing us some bullets.”
Smiles. Jokes. Laughs. Anything to take the patients’ minds off the reasons they’re at the hospital in the first place. That’s all Smith, Coldon and the rest of the players who made the visit to the Tucson-based pediatric hospital really wanted to do.
“This is a first-time thing for me. It’s honestly one of those things that could be once in a lifetime,” said Rush, an offensive lineman who’s missed his entire junior season with a knee injury. “It was something I was excited for, and it really lived up to everything you think it would be. To go in there and see that kid’s face light up and they can’t help but smile, it’s great. They’re fighting a battle that none of us know anything about. We think our life is hard, but not compared to these kids that are going through that. I think it’s just an amazing experience, and I’m very thankful to the Arizona Bowl.”
Rush, Coldon, Smith, Chambers and Rothe along with members of Wyoming’s cheerleading squad visited the sixth floor of the hospital for an hour, breaking up the monotony of the Cowboys’ preparation for their Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State on Tuesday. During that time, the players visited patients in three units, including the hematology and oncology division and the pediatric intensive care unit.
You have free articles remaining.
The hospital treats patients as young as newborns and as old as young adults in their 20s, said Danie Woodward, a child life assistant at the hospital. But regardless of their age, Woodward said patients look forward to getting visitors since it usually gives them an escape from the harsh reality of their situations.
“Everything is medical. Let’s talk about medicine. Let’s talk about how you’re feeling. Let’s talk about your temperature. How much do you weigh today?” Woodward said. “Sometimes it’s like kids forget how to be kids. But when (the players) come in and they’re just goofing off playing pass with the football, it’s a chance to just be a kid again even though you’re here and stuck here.
“Seeing the kids light up when it’s a visitor that’s not trying to poke or prod them or give them medicine and they’re just there to say hi and just there to play and chat, it’s really special to the kids.”
Players had to sanitize their hands before walking into each patient’s room. In some cases, medical facemasks had to be worn. Smith said he had visited children’s hospitals during his time at Louisville before joining Wyoming’s program earlier this year as a graduate transfer, but the experience, he said, never fails to put things in perspective.
“Each time I do it, it’s kind of like a new feeling,” Smith said. “Like wow, you need to appreciate what you have. These people, they’re fighting for their lives literally. You understand the magnitude of it, and you just want to help them in any way you can.
Said Rush, “We’re blessed with what we get to do. I’ve never had that kind of a feeling like, ‘Wow, these kids are going through this.’ It’s hard to put into words. It really is.”
Like Rush, Coldon said the experience was a first for him. Coldon, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in September, has a younger brother, so “it’s just big for me to give back to the little ones,” he said.
The players smiled and waved as they greeted the patients upon entering each room. If certain patients were up for it, the players chatted with them for a few minutes. They not only gave patients footballs but also T-shirts and other UW-themed gifts. And in Santi’s case, the interaction went a step further.
“Everyone was equal, but Santi was interacting with us and throwing the ball back and forth with us,” Coldon said. “That was one of the kids I actually got to go in and talk to individually. He’s just a bright kid. He brought a smile to my face and I’m pretty sure everybody’s faces.”
But the smiles on the patients’ faces were the most important to the entire Wyoming contingent.
“After everything you see them go through, you just want to take as much as you can of that pain away just by a touch, kind words or just talking to them and getting to know them,” Smith said. “I just hope I made a difference today in at least one of these people’s lives.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.