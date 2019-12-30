Wyoming gains perspective, 'amazing experience' from visit to Arizona children's hospital

Smiles. Jokes. Laughs. Anything to take the patients’ minds off the reasons they’re at the hospital in the first place. That’s all Smith, Coldon and the rest of the players who made the visit to the Tucson-based pediatric hospital really wanted to do.

“This is a first-time thing for me. It’s honestly one of those things that could be once in a lifetime,” said Rush, an offensive lineman who’s missed his entire junior season with a knee injury. “It was something I was excited for, and it really lived up to everything you think it would be. To go in there and see that kid’s face light up and they can’t help but smile, it’s great. They’re fighting a battle that none of us know anything about. We think our life is hard, but not compared to these kids that are going through that. I think it’s just an amazing experience, and I’m very thankful to the Arizona Bowl.”

Rush, Coldon, Smith, Chambers and Rothe along with members of Wyoming’s cheerleading squad visited the sixth floor of the hospital for an hour, breaking up the monotony of the Cowboys’ preparation for their Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State on Tuesday. During that time, the players visited patients in three units, including the hematology and oncology division and the pediatric intensive care unit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}