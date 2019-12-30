Wyoming, Georgia State bring similar approaches into Arizona Bowl

Wyoming did it for most of the season behind the two-headed monster of quarterback Sean Chambers and Xazavian Valladay, but Valladay has been the primary workhorse late in the season after Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury after eight games. Valladay has dealt with some bumps and bruises along the way, but the Cowboys’ sophomore running back put together five straight 100-yard games at one point en route to the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

With true freshman Titus Swen (knee) only available in an emergency situation Tuesday, Valladay will again log most of the carries for the Mountain West’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack, though true freshman quarterback Levi Williams could help take some of the load off. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams, who will make the first start of his career, has rushed for 128 of the 237 yards he’s accounted for in the two games he’s played. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Williams will also use his arm from time to time to try to give more balance to an offense that ranks 124th nationally in passing yards, but GSU knows exactly what the Cowboys want to do.

“We know they’re a run-first offense, so we’re just really keying in stopping the run first and then getting ourselves in passing situations where we can get after the quarterback,” Wilson said.