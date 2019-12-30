Wyoming, Georgia State bring similar approaches into Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. — As an interior defensive lineman, Georgia State’s Dontae Wilson was asked if he likes playing in games that come with an increased level of physicality.
Before Wilson could finish answering the question during a press conference Monday at the AC Hotel by Marriott in advance of Wyoming’s Arizona Bowl matchup with the Panthers, GSU coach Shawn Elliott interjected.
“He better,” said Elliott, who was seated beside GSU’s junior noseguard. “Or we may not play him tomorrow.”
Elliott’s comments were accompanied by a few hearty laughs. Perhaps it was nervous laughter.
There figures to be plenty of physicality to go around Tuesday when Wyoming and GSU put a cap on their respective seasons inside Arizona Stadium in a matchup of 7-5 teams. Wyoming will be playing in its third bowl game in four seasons while GSU, which started its football program in 2010, has made all three of its bowl appearances in the last five years, but this is each program’s first time playing in the Arizona Bowl.
“We’re looking forward to the game,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “It should be very competitive.”
Wyoming and GSU come in with approaches that are almost as identical as their records. Offensively, both teams thrive on running games that churn out yards and eat up clock. GSU ranks 13th nationally in rushing offense while Wyoming isn’t far behind at 208 yards a game on the ground, which ranks 26th in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Wyoming did it for most of the season behind the two-headed monster of quarterback Sean Chambers and Xazavian Valladay, but Valladay has been the primary workhorse late in the season after Chambers went down with a season-ending knee injury after eight games. Valladay has dealt with some bumps and bruises along the way, but the Cowboys’ sophomore running back put together five straight 100-yard games at one point en route to the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
With true freshman Titus Swen (knee) only available in an emergency situation Tuesday, Valladay will again log most of the carries for the Mountain West’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack, though true freshman quarterback Levi Williams could help take some of the load off. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams, who will make the first start of his career, has rushed for 128 of the 237 yards he’s accounted for in the two games he’s played. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Williams will also use his arm from time to time to try to give more balance to an offense that ranks 124th nationally in passing yards, but GSU knows exactly what the Cowboys want to do.
“We know they’re a run-first offense, so we’re just really keying in stopping the run first and then getting ourselves in passing situations where we can get after the quarterback,” Wilson said.
Actually carrying out that plan is easier said than done against Wyoming, which will be tasked with trying to do the same thing when it’s on defense. Operating out of the spread, GSU is averaging 245.2 yards per game on the ground and does it mainly with the Sun Belt’s leading rusher, Tra Barnett, who, at 1,389 yards, has nearly tripled his rushing total from a season ago (551).
Barnett, who’s averaging 6 yards per carry, has eclipsed the 100-yard mark seven times this season and ran for a season-high 242 yards in the Panthers’ 52-33 win over Troy back in October. Wyoming hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 13 straight games dating back to last season, but Barnett isn’t the only running threat the Cowboys have to worry about in a GSU offense that’s third in the Sun Belt in rushing.
Despite playing on a torn ACL during the final few games of the regular season, quarterback Dan Ellington hasn’t slowed down much. The 6-3, 205-pound senior, who suffered the injury against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 9, has still accounted for 2,889 total yards and 26 total touchdowns with 598 of those yards coming on the ground.
“(Doctors) did tell me I could make it worse later down the road in life,” Ellington said. “They did say I had some risk in it, but for these guys and for (Elliott), it was worth it.
“I think I feel the best I’ve ever felt since the injury happened. I think I’ve practiced well on it, and (Tuesday) we’re going to see how it goes. I feel really good.”
Wyoming defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said Ellington doesn’t keep the ball as often as he normally might on zone reads, but he added he doesn’t think it’s affected Ellington’s mobility all that much. But in a game where keeping the opposition from running wild has to be the top priority for both teams, Wyoming may have the edge.
The Cowboys rank sixth nationally against the run and have already seen four other 1,000-yard rushers this season. None of them ran for more than 67 yards against Wyoming, which is holding teams to just 99.4 rushing yards per game and 2.7 yards a pop — fewest in the MW.
“When I think of a tough run defense, I think of guys that like to get dirty,” Elliott said. “When I watch them play, those guys love to get dirty. They like the physical nature in the trenches. Their linebackers love contact. That’s what I think of, and that’s what makes them so difficult. They exude confidence in stopping the run.”
Wyoming also ranks in the top 4 in the league in scoring defense and total defense while GSU is in the bottom half of its league in nearly every major defensive statistical category. The Panthers are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the Sun Belt (211.6) and are next to last in points allowed (36.1 per game).
Should Wyoming come out on top, it would give the Cowboys eight wins, matching the most they’ve had in a season during Bohl’s six-year tenure. But with only one of its wins coming in November after a 6-2 start, Wyoming would love nothing more than to finish with some momentum by imposing its will up front more often than GSU does.
“The beautiful thing is we end on Dec. 31. 2020 is the next day and we start rolling,” defensive end Garrett Crall said. “We’re so big about finishing here. We have a chance to finish with a bowl game win, and that’s what we’re just going to keep doing.”
