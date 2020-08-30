 Skip to main content
Wyoming gets commitment from California defensive lineman
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wyoming gets commitment from California defensive lineman

Wyoming's latest football commitment came from a California defensive lineman Sunday.

JJ Uphold became the fifth commit for the Cowboys in the 2021 recruiting cycle when he announced his verbal pledge on Twitter. Uphold, who plays for Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, California, chose UW over offers from New Mexico and Cal Poly among others. 

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Uphold plays on both sides of the ball for Garces, but he's being recruited by UW to play defensive tackle. 

Uphold is the fourth verbal commit for UW this month. He joins Pleasanton (Nebraska) athlete Tyce Westland, Marist (Illinois) defensive back Jovan Marsh, Fremd (Illinois) offensive lineman Jack Walsh and Valor Christian (Colorado) three-star athlete Zaire Jackson, UW's highest-ranked commit, on the Cowboys' commitment list.

