Wyoming gets commitment from California defensive lineman

Wyoming's latest football commitment came from a California defensive lineman Sunday.
JJ Uphold became the fifth commit for the Cowboys in the 2021 recruiting cycle when he announced his verbal pledge on Twitter. Uphold, who plays for Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, California, chose UW over offers from New Mexico and Cal Poly among others.
Feel so fortunate being a Wyoming resident next year, continuing to play a sport I love. 🤠 Thank you so much for believing in me Coach Kaligis @CoachCBohl #Committed @wyo_football @IMcGrew @GarcesAthletics @GarcesFootball @trevhorn @LJ_Reyna @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/PToHkKMuOB— JJ Uphold (@UpholdJj) August 30, 2020
At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Uphold plays on both sides of the ball for Garces, but he's being recruited by UW to play defensive tackle.
Uphold is the fourth verbal commit for UW this month. He joins Pleasanton (Nebraska) athlete Tyce Westland, Marist (Illinois) defensive back Jovan Marsh, Fremd (Illinois) offensive lineman Jack Walsh and Valor Christian (Colorado) three-star athlete Zaire Jackson, UW's highest-ranked commit, on the Cowboys' commitment list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!