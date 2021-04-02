Wyoming getting closer to whole again along the defensive line

On the interior, the Cowboys are set to get another significant contributor back in Mario Mora, who started eight games at nose tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before opting out last season. Sophomore Cole Godbout filled in for Mora at that spot and should create some competition this spring after finishing last season with 30 tackles and four tackles for loss, though Godbout is versatile enough to also play the 3-technique if needed.

Gavin Meyer is another option at the nose after getting one start there last season as a true freshman while Jordan Bertagnole will look to build on a breakout season at defensive tackle. Buried on the depth chart going into last season, Bertagnole, a walk-on from Casper, was thrust into the two-deep because of all the attrition and eventually took over as the starter alongside Godbout once Ravontae Holt went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Bertagnole finished fourth on the team with 31 tackles while also notching 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks and could very well remain on the two-deep this spring with Holt still limited following surgery. Bohl said in February that Holt, who’s coming off his second major knee injury in as many seasons, isn’t expected to be at full speed again until sometime this summer.

Signees Will Evans, JJ Uphold, Micah Young and Tyce Westland will join the competition once they arrive on campus this summer, but the Cowboys have another reinforcement back in the fold in sophomore defensive tackle Claude Cole, who also opted out last season. Freshmen Akili Bonner and Caleb Robinson will provide even more depth along a defensive line that will start putting itself back together this spring.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter

