Wyoming goes quietly in season-ending loss to Boise State

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s offense had its least productive game of this abbreviated season, and the Cowboys ended it with a 17-9 loss to Boise State on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Quarterback Levi Williams started the game for UW after being limited in practice during the week with a shoulder injury, and running back Xazavian Valladay (leg) played for the first time in a couple of weeks after missing the New Mexico game. But not much of anything worked amid a swirling snowstorm inside War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys finished with season-lows in points and rushing yards (82), and their 146 yards of offense were the fewest since they had 183 against Oregon on Sept. 17, 2017. UW also had just nine first downs, again failing to sustain many drives after going 1 of 11 on third down in its loss to New Mexico last week. The Cowboys, which came in ranked 104th nationally in third-down offense, converted just 11.7% of the time on third down (2 of 17).

This year’s group of Cowboys played half the amount of games as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the loss gave UW its first losing season since the 2015 team went 2-10.