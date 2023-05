Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LARAMIE – On paper, the Pokes have enough talent to compete for a Mountain West championship in 2023.

Or on magazine print in this case.

Wyoming had 13 players named to the preseason all-MW team by Athlon Sports, including six Cowboys named to the first team.

Junior place-kicker John Hoyland was also named to Athlon's all-America second team. Hoyland is one of only three Group of Five players, along with UConn offensive lineman Christian Haynes and Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson, to be named to the second team.

In addition to Hoyland, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2022, senior offensive tackle Frank Crum; junior running back Harrison Waylee, a transfer from Northern Illinois; junior defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole; junior middle linebacker Easton Gibbs; and senior nose tackle Cole Godbout are on the preseason MW first team.

Three Cowboys – junior defensive end DeVonne Harris, junior center Nofoafia Tulafono and senior tight end Treyton Welch – are on the second team.

Sophomore defensive end Braden Siders is the only UW player on the third team. Junior free safety Wyett Ekeler, senior punter Clayton Stewart and junior linebacker Shae Suiaunoa are on the fourth team.

The only conference rivals with more players honored by Athlon are Boise State (16) and San Diego State (14).

Reigning MW champion Fresno State matched the Pokes with 13 all-conference selections and Air Force has 12.

UW will open the season against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff times and television information are expected to be announced soon.