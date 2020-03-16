Wyoming has a pecking order to sort out at receiver

LARAMIE -- Part of the struggle has fallen on their shoulders. Some of it has been out of their control.

Nevertheless, Wyoming’s receiving corps enters the spring desperately seeking to become a more productive unit. And it’s a group that, in a way, is starting over.

UW has gone two straight seasons with one of the least effective passing games not only in the Mountain West but in all of college football. The Cowboys haven't finished any better than 123rd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing yards per game and ranked among the bottom six teams in completion percentage, failing to complete at least half their passes during that span.

Some of that has been inconsistency among the Cowboys’ quarterbacks in the post-Josh Allen era, and some of it has been a sheer lack of chances with UW opting to lean heavily on its running game while breaking in its young signal callers. Only Air Force (294) has attempted fewer passes in the MW the last two seasons than Wyoming (532), which hasn’t started a quarterback older than a sophomore in any of its last 25 games.