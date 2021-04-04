Wyoming has continuity on the back end of its defense

LARAMIE — For the first time in a few years, the back end of Wyoming’s defense is remaining intact.

The Cowboys have watched a handful of impact safeties come and go in recent years. Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles) are both in the NFL after wrapping up their UW careers in 2018. Former all-conference standout Alijah Halliburton led the Mountain West in tackles during the 2019 season before his eligibility expired.

UW ended up having to replace both starting safeties for the second straight year once Rome Weber decided to opt out of last fall’s pandemic-shortened season. But with every significant contributor at the position returning for the 2021 season, the Cowboys head into the spring with some continuity there for a change.

With experience at both safety spots, the question now is who will end up at the top of the depth chart and where?

Seniors Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith, who took over as the starting safety tandem last season, are back for one last go-round after choosing to take advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility relief and return for another season. All Gandy did in his first season as a full-time starter at free safety was finish as the Cowboys’ second-leading tackler (45), and Smith had 23 stops and an interception from his strong safety spot.