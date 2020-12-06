Wyoming has plenty to fix as the Cowboys move on from New Mexico debacle

LARAMIE -- They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
That’s exactly where Wyoming wants to leave its latest performance, especially considering what’s next.
UW walked into Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday as a two-touchdown favorite against winless New Mexico only to limp out with one of the worst losses of the college football season. The Lobos owned the nation's longest active losing streak (14 games) and hadn’t won a Mountain West game since Oct. 6, 2018. Yet even with the Lobos down to their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks, UW struggled to do much of anything well in a stunning 17-16 loss that the Cowboys don’t have time to dwell on with perennial league power Boise State set to visit War Memorial Stadium this weekend.
“(The locker room) was a little quiet, but I know we’ll be back to face Boise next week,” kicker John Hoyland said. “It’ll be nice to get back home and get our mind set on that game.”
It’s the regular-season finale for both teams and will almost certainly be the last game of this abbreviated season for the Cowboys (2-3, 2-3 Mountain West), whose hopes of playing in a bowl for the fourth time in five seasons took a major blow with the loss to UNM. Seven teams in the Mountain West enter the final week of the regular season with a better winning percentage than UW, making Boise State (4-1, 4-0) a must-win if the Cowboys want any outside chance of sneaking into the postseason.
But if UW wants to make it a four-quarter game against a Boise State team that’s beating conference opponents by an average of 22 points, the Cowboys are going to have to drastically improve on what was an all-around dismal performance against UNM.
Hoyland, who was 3-for-3 on field goals, and the Cowboys’ running game were about the only bright spots for UW. With Trey Smith filling in for an injured Xazavian Valladay, the Cowboys averaged a whopping 7.4 yards per carry, but much of that success came between the 20s.
The Cowboys never reached the end zone on their four trips to the red zone. Smith’s fumble inside the 10 in the waning minutes punctuated UW’s disastrous operation near the goal line all night. The Cowboys had three other drives in the first three quarters that reached the Lobos’ 12 or deeper, but UW mustered just 20 yards on 12 snaps inside UNM’s 20-yard line.
“Our red-zone offense was terrible,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
Smith scored UW’s lone touchdown on a 58-yard run. But if not for the occasional chunk play, the Cowboys may have never threatened to score. UW consistently failed to sustain drives, going just 1 of 11 on third down, and the passing game reverted back to the inefficiency that’s plagued UW the last two seasons.
UNM came into the game allowing more than 300 yards passing on average -- more than any team in the Mountain West -- but UW didn’t come close to consistently taking advantage of that off of its running game. Quarterback Levi Williams was just 4 of 12 passing before leaving the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury, and the Cowboys completed just 29.4% of their passes as a team.
Williams’ 54-yard completion to Isaiah Neyor in the first half accounted for more than half of UW’s 91 passing yards. Since completing nearly 62% of his passes for a career-high 321 yards against Colorado State three games ago, Williams, who’s still only made six career starts, has completed just 46.1% of his passes (12 of 26) with no touchdowns and an interception.
“Between some of the routes, we got disrupted, we missed a couple of reads, and there was an interception that he threw where we got held up at the line of scrimmage legally,” Bohl said. “So I think it’s a combination of some stuff.
“We certainly need to throw the ball better than what we did tonight.”
Even the Cowboys’ normally reliable run defense wasn’t immune to breakdowns Saturday. UW, which entered the game allowing the second-fewest rushing yards in the Mountain West, gave up nearly 5 yards per carry in surrendering 223 yards on the ground -- the most allowed by UW since yielding 362 to Air Force on Nov. 17, 2018.
“Overall we just never got cooking together as a whole team,” defensive end Garrett Crall said, “and that showed up in the final score.”
The Cowboys will need as much help as possible in trying to get things fixed. UW knows it will have leading tackler Chad Muma back against Boise State after the junior linebacker was ejected from Saturday’s game in the first half for targeting, but whether or not Williams or Valladay will be available is unclear.
Valladay (leg), the Cowboys’ leading rusher, didn’t make the trip to Vegas while Williams didn’t return to the game after taking a hard hit on a sack. Williams was favoring the right side of his body, but Bohl said after the game he didn’t have an update on Williams’ status.
Should Williams not be able to go this week, true freshman Gavin Beerup, who came on in relief, would likely get his first career start. Regardless who’s available, there’s no shortage of things to work on as the Cowboys move on from Saturday’s debacle.
“We need to hop back on these buses, get back to Laramie and get ready for Boise,” Bohl said.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!