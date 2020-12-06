Wyoming has plenty to fix as the Cowboys move on from New Mexico debacle

But if UW wants to make it a four-quarter game against a Boise State team that’s beating conference opponents by an average of 22 points, the Cowboys are going to have to drastically improve on what was an all-around dismal performance against UNM.

Hoyland, who was 3-for-3 on field goals, and the Cowboys’ running game were about the only bright spots for UW. With Trey Smith filling in for an injured Xazavian Valladay, the Cowboys averaged a whopping 7.4 yards per carry, but much of that success came between the 20s.

The Cowboys never reached the end zone on their four trips to the red zone. Smith’s fumble inside the 10 in the waning minutes punctuated UW’s disastrous operation near the goal line all night. The Cowboys had three other drives in the first three quarters that reached the Lobos’ 12 or deeper, but UW mustered just 20 yards on 12 snaps inside UNM’s 20-yard line.

“Our red-zone offense was terrible,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.

Smith scored UW’s lone touchdown on a 58-yard run. But if not for the occasional chunk play, the Cowboys may have never threatened to score. UW consistently failed to sustain drives, going just 1 of 11 on third down, and the passing game reverted back to the inefficiency that’s plagued UW the last two seasons.