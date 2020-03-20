Wyoming has various levels of experience at safety

He and Miles Williams have combined to play in 56 career games, though the 6-1, 199-pound Williams has yet to start one entering his junior season. Williams, who may be Gandy’s stiffest competition for the starting job at the position, played in all 13 games a season ago with most of his reps coming on special teams.

Another senior-to-be, Braden Smith, may also get a look at strong safety after getting beat out for the starting spot at free safety last season by Rome Weber, an emerging playmaker that finished with 38 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception as a redshirt freshman.

Smith spent last season backing up Weber and brings a wealth of experience to whichever safety spot he ends up playing next season. The 5-10, 185-pounder, who had 11 tackles and one pick a season ago, has played in 37 career games with one start. Cam Murray and walk-on Taylor Dodd are back to provide depth.

But the Cowboys also have some youngsters at the position who could push the veterans for playing time if not for spots at the top of the depth chart. This spring would be the first at UW for freshmen Keonte Glinton and Jerome Cooper, both of whom redshirted last season. Glinton, UW’s highest-ranked defensive back signee last year, played in a couple of games.