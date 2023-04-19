LARAMIE – Some head coaches in the FBS try to hide their talent during spring games because their peers are watching and ready to poach players.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl doesn’t plan on letting the portal spoil the party during the Brown and Gold game on April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.

“We’re going to make it look like football,” Bohl said. “I think it’s fun for our players, fun for our fans to come.”

Unfortunately, one of the Cowboys’ best players will be missing.

Starting right guard Emmanuel Pregnon put his name in the transfer portal last Saturday and quickly started receiving Power 5 offers from coast to coast.

Bohl said he was not blindsided by Pregnon’s departure and there isn’t much that can be done about tampering.

“If you can solve that go to Washington D.C. and solve the debt crisis right now,” Bohl said. Pregnon received his first offer from Arizona less than an hour after announcing his decision to transfer. “Every coach in America talked to the people at the NCAA about that and it’s unfortunate. …

“It’s an unenforceable event right now.”

Defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho (Oregon State) and wide receiver Joshua Cobbs (Houston) will play in the Pac-12 and Big 12, respectively, after going from lightly recruited prospects to front-line players at UW last season.

During the 2021 transfer cycle, nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker (Texas Tech), defensive ends Solomon Byrd (USC) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern), cornerbacks C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA), running back Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State) and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Texas) all left the Cowboys for Power 5 teams.

Bohl can only focus on trying to win a Mountain West title with loyal standouts like Easton Gibbs and Cole Godbout who are looking to develop into NFL players at UW.

“One of the things we said at the beginning when I sat down and talked with Tom Burman that we were going to be a developmental program,” Bohl said. “And it’s going to be imperative that we develop. I think you’ve seen some players like Logan Wilson, who was developed here and chose to stay here, and things are looking good for Logan last time I checked. Chad Muma, Josh Allen, I can go down the line. We’re going to continue to develop.”

Backup quarterback Hank Gibbs and quarterback turned defensive end Caden Becker have also entered the portal since it reopened last Saturday. Bohl said the Pokes are in the market to add a QB and perhaps fill some other holes by bringing in some late transfers.

UW has had 13 players enter the portal since the end of the 2022 regular season. Eight of them are still looking for a landing spot.

Only three MW teams – San Jose State (8), Nevada (10) and Hawaii (11) – have had fewer players enter the portal than the Pokes.

UNLV (14), San Diego State (15), Fresno State (17), Boise State (18), Air Force (19), Utah State (24), New Mexico (24) and Colorado State (24) have had more attrition to date, according to the Mountain West Wire portal tracker.

The portal closes on April 30, the day after UW’s spring game.

“I’m focused on the guys we’ve got, and some things never surprise me,” Bohl said when asked if he thought any more players would enter the portal this spring. “I’m really excited about the guys we’re coaching right now. That’s not media talk. … I think they’re a fine group and we’re going to have a good team.”