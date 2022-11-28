Wyoming head coach dismisses running back Titus Swen from Cowboys program

LARAMIE – Titus Swen is no longer a member of the Wyoming football program.
Head coach Craig Bohl announced Monday he has dismissed the Cowboys’ starting running back from the team for violating unspecified team rules.
“Titus Swen’s personal conduct is below the standard necessary to be a member of Cowboy Football,” Bohl said in a statement.
Swen, who rushed for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns this season, will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current semester.
During Friday's 30-0 loss at Fresno State, Swen rushed for 75 yards in his final game at UW to become the 12th player in program to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a season.
UW’s top two backups, Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James, are currently injured and did not make the trip to Fresno, California, for the regular-season finale.
Swen was the only running back to get any carries against the Bulldogs. Joey Braasch will likely be the starter for UW's bowl game.
During the 20-17 loss to Boise State in the home finale on Nov. 19, Swen rushed for a career-high 212 yards and gave the Pokes a lead late in the third quarter on an 83-yard touchdown run.
Swen rushed for 2,161 yards and 16 touchdowns in 33 games during his UW career. He opted out of the 2020 season to assists his family during the pandemic when his father, Christopher, was dealing with effects of COVID-19.
The Star-Tribune reached out to Swen for comment on his dismissal from the team, but he did not respond. He was also not made available to the media after the Boise State or Fresno State games or during last Monday's regular media session.
