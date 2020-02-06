Wyoming hires Jay Sawvel as defensive coordinator; Marty English rejoins Cowboys' staff

English spent the first six seasons of his first stint at UW as Glenn’s linebackers coach. He doubled as defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator under Christensen from 2009-11, helping the Cowboys to two bowl appearances during that time.

"Marty English enjoys a great reputation recruiting the Rocky Mountain area," Bohl said. "He has spent time previously here at Wyoming, at Colorado State and at Northern Colorado. ... He has tremendous defensive experience. Marty will add great value on our defensive staff, and we look forward to his recruiting efforts in the state of Colorado."

Boyd comes to UW after one season coaching cornerbacks and special teams at Eastern Illinois. Before that, Boyd spent four seasons in the same roles at Central Washington. The Illinois native has also had stints as an assistant at North Dakota and Aurora (Illinois) University, where he played from 1996-99.

"This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am humbled to join a program the caliber of the University of Wyoming," Boyd said in a statement. "To be able to work with Coach Bohl and this coaching staff and to uphold the high standards that have been set here at Wyoming is a daunting task but is one I am extremely excited about."