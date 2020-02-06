Wyoming hires Jay Sawvel as defensive coordinator; Marty English rejoins Cowboys' staff

LARAMIE -- With a little familiarity, Wyoming is filling out its defensive coaching staff.
Jay Sawvel has been hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator while former UW assistant Marty English has also joined the staff, UW coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday. English, who was an assistant at UW under Joe Glenn and Dave Christensen from 2003-11, is returning to coach defensive ends.
They replace Jake Dickert and A.J. Cooper, who both left last month to join Nick Rolovich’s staff at Washington State. Sawvel, who was out of coaching this past season, will take over the defense from Dickert, who’s taking the same position with the Cougars after one season as UW’s defensive coordinator.
Sawvel previously had stints as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota and, most recently, Wake Forest. Sawvel spent six seasons on staff at Minnesota from 2011-16, taking over as defensive coordinator for the 2016 season.
He directed a Golden Gopher defense that season that finished in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense, rushing defense, total defense, sacks and turnovers forced. Sawvel joined Dave Clawson’s staff in the same capacity at Wake Forest the following season, but Sawvel was fired four games into the 2018 season following the Demon Deacons’ 56-27 loss to Notre Dame.
Sawvel will take over a UW defense that finished in the top 15 nationally in points and rushing yards allowed this season. The Cowboys are losing six defensive starters, including their top three tacklers in Alijah Halliburton, Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia. But UW is set to return six of its top eight defensive linemen, including sack leader Solomon Byrd.
Sawvel, who played at Division III Mount Union in the early 1990s, has also coached at Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois.
English returns to UW after spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision member Northern Colorado, his alma mater. His time at UNC was preceded by a six-year stint as an assistant at Colorado State, the latter two spent as the Rams’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
English spent the first six seasons of his first stint at UW as Glenn’s linebackers coach. He doubled as defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator under Christensen from 2009-11, helping the Cowboys to two bowl appearances during that time.
