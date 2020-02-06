Wyoming hires Jay Sawvel as defensive coordinator; Marty English rejoins Cowboys' staff

LARAMIE -- With a little familiarity, Wyoming is filling out its defensive coaching staff.

Jay Sawvel has been hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator while former UW assistant Marty English has also joined the staff, UW coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday. English, who was an assistant at UW under Joe Glenn and Dave Christensen from 2003-11, is returning to coach defensive ends.

They replace Jake Dickert and A.J. Cooper, who both left last month to join Nick Rolovich’s staff at Washington State. Sawvel, who was out of coaching this past season, will take over the defense from Dickert, who’s taking the same position with the Cougars after one season as UW’s defensive coordinator.

Sawvel previously had stints as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota and, most recently, Wake Forest. Sawvel spent six seasons on staff at Minnesota from 2011-16, taking over as defensive coordinator for the 2016 season.

