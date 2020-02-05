Wyoming hits on pressing needs with final additions to 2020 recruiting class

O’Brien was the only junior college product Wyoming took in the class. The Cowboys have three of their top four tight ends returning and signed another one, Chaparral (Colorado) product Nick Miles, in December, but at 6-6 and 235 pounds, Bohl said O’Brien’s receiving skills combined with his ability to be a physical blocker made the Saddleback (California) College product an ideal fit for Wyoming’s pro-style offense.

“We feel like he’s got the ability to run, but certainly he’s going to be a big, big, strong guy,” Bohl said of O’Brien, who’s ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. “We’re trying to balance out as we utilize what we call 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) quite a bit to have two different type guys in there at times.”

Wyoming also lost starting linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia as well as top reserve Ben Wisdorf off this season’s roster, but Shay’s signing gave the Cowboys their second linebacker in the class, which is the number Bohl said he targeted at the position. Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, the 6-2, 210-pound Shay racked up 134 tackles for Monte Vista as a senior.

“He’s going to be a great fit for our program and a good player in the near future for us,” McGrew said.

As of Wednesday night, Wyoming’s class ranked sixth in the Mountain West in 247Sports’ composite team rankings. Two of the Cowboys’ signees, O’Brien and Windsor (Colorado) defensive back Wyett Ekeler, are already enrolled in classes and will go through spring practice.

