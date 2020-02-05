Wyoming hits on pressing needs with final additions to 2020 recruiting class

LARAMIE -- After signing the bulk of its 2020 recruiting class in December, Wyoming had the same objective many college football programs do during the traditional signing period: Address the remaining needs.
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl felt like he and his staff did that Wednesday with the addition of five more recruits, bringing the number of signees in the class to 24.
“There was work to be done in the second (signing period),” Bohl said. “Our goals and objectives were to make sure we allocated these scholarships in the second signing date to meet some more of the needs that we had.
“I think you’re going to find this class is really going to prove to be pretty doggone fruitful for Cowboy football for many years to come.”
The Cowboys’ most pressing needs in scouring the country the last six weeks were receiver, cornerback and tight end, Bohl said. Wyoming ended National Signing Day, Part II, with signatures from a pair of wideouts in Karen Wagner (Texas) receiver Joshua Cobbs and Daingerfield (Texas) product Tyrese Grant. The Cowboys also inked another Texas product, Manvel cornerback Xavier Carter, and junior college tight end Colin O’Brien in addition to Monte Vista (California) linebacker Connor Shay.
Four of them were verbally committed to Wyoming entering the day. The Cowboys also added a commitment from Cornell graduate transfer kicker Nickolas Null, though the school had not officially announced Null’s signing as of early Wednesday night.
Wyoming didn’t sign any receivers during the early signing period, making the additions of Cobbs and Grant even more important. The Cowboys are losing three starters at the position in Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli, and the wideouts Wyoming has returning combined for just 19 catches this past season.
At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Cobbs is more in the mold of a bigger body Wyoming has made a more conscious effort to recruit at the position recently, Bohl said. Alex Brown, Isaiah Neyor and Devin Jennings, a trio of receivers that signed with Wyoming last year, are all 6-2 or taller.
“(Cobbs) is a long athlete on film that runs really well,” UW recruiting director Ian McGrew said. “He has great ball skills and is great at making contested receptions. His physicality and strength as a run blocker may be the most impressive part of his game.”
Wyoming signed just one cornerback in the early signing period after losing seniors Tyler Hall and Antonio Hall off this year’s team, but the Cowboys added a reinforcement in Carter, who was uncommitted at the start of the day. At 6-0 and 175 pounds, Carter also returned kickoffs for Manvel as a senior.
“He’s a guy we watched a lot of senior film on, his entire season to be exact,” McGrew said. “Really liked his speed, competitiveness and the physicality he played with.”
O’Brien was the only junior college product Wyoming took in the class. The Cowboys have three of their top four tight ends returning and signed another one, Chaparral (Colorado) product Nick Miles, in December, but at 6-6 and 235 pounds, Bohl said O’Brien’s receiving skills combined with his ability to be a physical blocker made the Saddleback (California) College product an ideal fit for Wyoming’s pro-style offense.
“We feel like he’s got the ability to run, but certainly he’s going to be a big, big, strong guy,” Bohl said of O’Brien, who’s ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. “We’re trying to balance out as we utilize what we call 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) quite a bit to have two different type guys in there at times.”
Wyoming also lost starting linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia as well as top reserve Ben Wisdorf off this season’s roster, but Shay’s signing gave the Cowboys their second linebacker in the class, which is the number Bohl said he targeted at the position. Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, the 6-2, 210-pound Shay racked up 134 tackles for Monte Vista as a senior.
“He’s going to be a great fit for our program and a good player in the near future for us,” McGrew said.
As of Wednesday night, Wyoming’s class ranked sixth in the Mountain West in 247Sports’ composite team rankings. Two of the Cowboys’ signees, O’Brien and Windsor (Colorado) defensive back Wyett Ekeler, are already enrolled in classes and will go through spring practice.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.