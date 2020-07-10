You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming home football game against Utah is off due to pandemic
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming home football game against Utah is off due to pandemic

UW vs. Missouri

Wyoming fans watch as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' game against Missouri on Aug. 31, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming’s home football game against Pac-12 power Utah was canceled Friday when the Pac-12 Conference announced that it would only be playing conference games this season as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Utes, who finished 11-3 last season and were in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff until losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, were scheduled to visit War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19.

The decision by the Pac-12 comes a day after the Big Ten Conference announced that it was not playing any non-conference games this year.

Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune last month that he remained hopeful the Cowboys would be able to play a full schedule this season, although it likely would be with limited attendance.

The Cowboys went 8-5 last season, including a season-opening victory over Power 5 member Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. It was UW’s first victory over a Power Five school under head coach Craig Bohl.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

