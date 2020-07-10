Wyoming home football game against Utah is off due to pandemic

The University of Wyoming’s home football game against Pac-12 power Utah was canceled Friday when the Pac-12 Conference announced that it would only be playing conference games this season as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Utes, who finished 11-3 last season and were in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff until losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, were scheduled to visit War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19.
The decision by the Pac-12 comes a day after the Big Ten Conference announced that it was not playing any non-conference games this year.
Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune last month that he remained hopeful the Cowboys would be able to play a full schedule this season, although it likely would be with limited attendance.
The Cowboys went 8-5 last season, including a season-opening victory over Power 5 member Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. It was UW’s first victory over a Power Five school under head coach Craig Bohl.
