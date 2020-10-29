Wyoming hopes elements come into play against Hawaii

There’s also the 7,220 feet of elevation that comes with playing in southern Wyoming as well as a four-hour time difference, but Graham insisted all of the elements are just noise for his team.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Graham said. “I can’t do anything about the altitude. Can’t do anything about the weather. I signed up for football because it’s hard and it’s for tough people. If you’re not tough, then you should get out of it. There’s nobody around here talking about being cold.”

Bohl said he isn’t sure the weather will be all that advantageous for the Cowboys given Hawaii has had the week to get acclimated to its new surroundings, but UW will take any advantage it can get as the Cowboys go for their first win of the season in their home opener, which will be played in front of a limited capacity of 7,000 fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UW is turning its offense over to redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams, who’s taking over for the injured Sean Chambers as the Cowboys’ starter. It will be the second career start for Williams, who ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw another in the second half against Nevada to help UW force overtime.