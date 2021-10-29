Wyoming hopes Levi Williams can spark struggling offense at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It looked like Josh Allen would have a chance to finish off his collegiate career here with a division-clinching victory four years ago in his native state.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Allen suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of Wyoming’s 28-14 victory at Air Force, which prevented the future NFL franchise quarterback from playing in the final two regular-season games in 2017.

The Pokes, who were 5-1 in Mountain West play after the win at Falcon Stadium, lost 13-7 at home to Fresno State and 20-17 at San Jose State to fall out of the race.

Allen’s backup, Nick Smith, completed 53.6% of his passes for 402 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during the two losses.

Those statistics look pretty good compared to the numbers Wyoming’s quarterbacks have been putting up during a three-game losing streak entering Saturday’s game against San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (2 p.m., FS2).

Sean Chambers has completed 40.5% of his passes for 350 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions and three lost fumbles over the stretch.

Now Levi Williams will have an opportunity to finish the season as UW’s starting quarterback.

Craig Bohl is handing the keys to the sputtering offense over to Williams as the Cowboys (4-3, 0-3) try to get their first conference win of the season against the reigning MWC champion Spartans (4-4, 2-2).

“I don’t question the effort,” Bohl said after the Pokes’ streak of quarters without a touchdown was extended to 10 with a 14-3 loss to New Mexico. “We’ve got to make a better plan, we’ve got to execute a better plan, and that needs to be connected with the coaches and what we’re asking the players to do. We’ve got to put them in a position where they can go out and play with confidence.”

Williams, who was 3-for-7 for 51 yards during last week’s awkward rotation with Chambers, will try to recapture some of the Arizona Bowl magic of his freshman season.

The 6-foot-5 third-year sophomore had 234 yards passing and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) during the victory over Georgia State to end the 2019 campaign.

During last year’s excruciating 2-4 season, Williams struggled trying to play through a shoulder injury, completing 49% of his passes for 877 yards (109.2 per game) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

“We do execute well in practice,” Williams said. “We were executing pretty well (against New Mexico), we just shot ourselves it the foot. I think we had three third-down conversion that got called back for a penalty of some sort and we can’t have that. Those are drive killers.”

Brent Brennan, who earned MWC coach of the years honors after the Spartans won the conference and finished 7-1 overall, did not reveal who his quarterback will be starting opposite Williams.

Nick Starkel, a super senior who passed for 2,174 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, has missed the last four games due to a shoulder injury.

Nick Nash has passed for 788 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 226 yards and a touchdown this season. During last week’s 27-20 comeback win at UNLV, Nash had 213 yards passing and a career-high 121 yards rushing, including a 15-yard touchdown for the decisive score.

“Nick’s progress is ongoing, and if he’s ready to play he would definitely be someone we would want to get on the field,” Brennan said of Starkel, who had six touchdowns and five interceptions this season before his injury. “(Nash) is getting more comfortable playing. The quarterback position is one of the most unique in all of sports and the only way to get really good at it is by playing. … He’s a very competitive kid and he wants to be really good and he’s working all the time on football.”

UW’s defense ranks third nationally in passing yards allowed (152.0 per game) and 16th in total yards allowed (311.1 per game).

“No. 48 is an unbelievable player,” Brennan said, referring to linebacker Chad Muma, who leads the MWC in tackles per game (9.7). “I think the biggest thing is they’re going to be extremely sound.”

The Cowboys are only allowing 18.3 points per game in MWC games, but the offense has generated a total of 17 points (5.7 per game) during the three-game skid.

“I think it will click,” tight end Jackson Marcotte said. “We have a great group of guys that have been together for a long time. Right now, it's just sometimes things are just a little off and we have to get that right. But there's no doubt that we're hungry, we're giving all the effort we have.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.