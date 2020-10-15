Wyoming is close to finalizing depth chart as game week looms

LARAMIE -- It’s been a long time coming, but Wyoming’s first game week of the season is quickly approaching.
And with it will come final decisions regarding the Cowboys’ depth chart.
A number of starting jobs are still up for grabs, though UW’s lone camp scrimmage over the weekend went a long way toward determining those competitions. Privately, UW coach Craig Bohl said the Cowboys are close to finalizing the depth chart if they haven’t already done so at some key positions, including quarterback.
Bohl said Wednesday night those decisions will be announced publicly early next week once the Cowboys complete their Saturday practice -- the last one before UW moves into the heart of its preparation for its Oct. 24 opener at Nevada.
“I can tell our players are starting to understand that game time is coming,” Bohl said. “We had a spirited practice (Wednesday) getting ourselves ready to go.”
Incumbent Sean Chambers continues to hold a slight edge on redshirt freshman Levi Williams in the quarterback competition, though Bohl reiterated both will play against the Wolf Pack. Chambers, who’s fully healthy again after missing the last four games of his redshirt freshman season with a knee injury, is 9-2 as a starter while Williams played in three games last season in Chambers’ absence, accounting for four touchdowns in a convincing Arizona Bowl win in his first career start.
“I want to make real clear that (offensive coordinator Brent) Vigen and myself feel very comfortable playing either one of them, and both of them will be playing in the game,” Bohl said.
Tight end is another spot where competition is plentiful following the departure of Casper native Josh Harshman, UW’s leading receiver at the position last season before exhausting his eligibility. There’s still experience there with Nate Weinman, Jackson Marcotte and Treyton Welch all getting playing time last season -- junior college transfer Colin O’Brien is also in the mix -- but Weinman and Marcotte are coming off injuries that cost them games last season.
It’s common for multiple tight ends to be on the field simultaneously in UW’s pro-style offense, but Weinman said almost everybody is still vying for the No. 1 spot.
“Right now, they’re pretty even between me, Jackson and Treyton,” said Weinman, who’s fully recovered from a broken thumb. “Sometimes I’ll take the (first-team reps). Sometimes Jackson will take the 1s. Sometimes Treyton will take the 1s. And then we’ll just rotate.”
On defense, outside linebacker and defensive end are positions that have been under the microscope given the departures and opt-outs at those spots. Chad Muma is taking over for Logan Wilson at middle linebacker after spending last season as UW’s No. 3 linebacker, but finding a replacement for Cassh Maluia on the outside has been the bigger chore.
Bohl hasn’t doled out many hints during camp as to who may get the starting nod alongside Muma at the second level of the defense, but all signs point to sophomore Charles Hicks getting the first crack at it. Hicks’ name was the first one Muma mentioned recently when asked who else he’s been impressed with at the position during practice.
And based on his answer when asked what he envisions his role being on defense this season, Hicks expects it, too.
“I definitely see myself starting for this defense because I feel like I’ve actually matured over my time here,” said Hicks, who played in 12 games last season primarily as a contributor on special teams. “Just gaining a lot of experience behind all these guys like Cassh, Logan and even Chad. Looking at these guys I think has helped me get to where I’m at to be in position to play this year. I’ve been repping with Chad every practice.”
Josiah Hall’s departure left a void at defensive end, and sack leader Solomon Byrd’s decision to opt out has forced the Cowboys to reach even farther down the depth chart this season. Sophomores Teagan Liufau and Leevi Lafaele are the likely frontrunners based on experience alone (14 combined games played last season), but Bohl hasn’t tipped his hand as to who might start opposite senior Garrett Crall.
A decision, though, is coming soon enough.
“We’re going to release that come this Monday,” Bohl said.
Cornell graduate transfer Nick Null is the favorite to take over as UW’s placekicker following the departure of Cooper Rothe, and, without specifying, Bohl said the Cowboys have decided who will handle kickoffs and punting duties. There’s a chance Null could kick and punt.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
