Wyoming is close to finalizing depth chart as game week looms

Bohl hasn’t doled out many hints during camp as to who may get the starting nod alongside Muma at the second level of the defense, but all signs point to sophomore Charles Hicks getting the first crack at it. Hicks’ name was the first one Muma mentioned recently when asked who else he’s been impressed with at the position during practice.

And based on his answer when asked what he envisions his role being on defense this season, Hicks expects it, too.

“I definitely see myself starting for this defense because I feel like I’ve actually matured over my time here,” said Hicks, who played in 12 games last season primarily as a contributor on special teams. “Just gaining a lot of experience behind all these guys like Cassh, Logan and even Chad. Looking at these guys I think has helped me get to where I’m at to be in position to play this year. I’ve been repping with Chad every practice.”

Josiah Hall’s departure left a void at defensive end, and sack leader Solomon Byrd’s decision to opt out has forced the Cowboys to reach even farther down the depth chart this season. Sophomores Teagan Liufau and Leevi Lafaele are the likely frontrunners based on experience alone (14 combined games played last season), but Bohl hasn’t tipped his hand as to who might start opposite senior Garrett Crall.