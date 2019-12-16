Wyoming juggles present, future with early signing period looming

LARAMIE — Craig Bohl was unnecessarily apologetic.
Wyoming’s coach wanted to talk more about the Cowboys’ accepted invite to the Arizona Bowl just hours after their matchup with Georgia State was announced on Dec. 8, but Bohl was pressed for time. During a teleconference with reporters, he didn’t reveal his location, but Bohl was hundreds, maybe thousands, of miles away from Wyoming’s campus tending to business that’s just as if not more important for his program than preparation for its final game of the season.
“I’d love to take more questions, but I’m currently out on the recruiting trail getting ready to do a home visit,” Bohl said as he signed off.
It’s the scenario every coaching staff with a team in the postseason has to juggle this time of year given the recent addition to college football’s recruiting calendar. This year’s early signing period — a 72-hour window introduced in 2017 in which high school seniors can sign their National Letters of Intent in December if they want — will begin Wednesday. With two weeks left until Wyoming and Georgia State square off in their New Year’s Eve bowl game at Arizona Stadium, it comes smack dab in the middle of the Cowboys’ preparation.
“I know this: Good players make good coaches,” Bohl said. “You better consistently be recruiting.”
The traditional signing period will still be held beginning on the first Wednesday in February like it is every year, but like most programs, Wyoming will sign the bulk of its 2020 recruiting class this week. NCAA rules allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to sign up to 25 players in each recruiting cycle. The Cowboys already have 17 verbal commitments, and Bohl said they could sign even more than that come Wednesday.
It’s left Bohl and his assistant coaches with no time to waste. Many of them, including offensive coordinator Brent Vigen and defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, spent the week between Wyoming’s regular-season finale against Air Force on Nov. 30 and the Cowboys’ bowl announcement on the road — California to Texas and everywhere in between — checking in with many of Wyoming’s commits and visiting some of the Cowboys’ top targets.
Meanwhile, back in Wyoming, the Cowboys began practicing. It wasn’t much — Wyoming had only had a handful of practices before Monday — but Bohl wanted Vigen and Dickert to start focusing the majority of their attention on Georgia State, so he pulled them off the road last week, Vigen said.
“Our coaches, they’ve been rode hard and put up wet along with myself,” Bohl said. “You’re canvassing the country, landing back in town and then walking out on the practice field. And you’re doing double time breaking down tape while you’re on the road.”
But as Wyoming’s coaches know, it could be worse.
Two years ago, Wyoming was one of the first teams to play its bowl game. The inaugural early signing period began on Dec. 20, 2017, while the Cowboys were already in Boise, Idaho, preparing for their Potato Bowl matchup with Central Michigan. Two days later, Wyoming beat the Chippewas, 37-14.
“I think because (the early signing period) is so new, there’s no real road map to it,” Vigen said. “I know this year compared to two years ago when we played two days after signing them and then we actually had signing day in Boise, it was a lot different schedule. We’ve been able to recruit I think over the last couple of weeks like we’ve needed to.”
The later bowl game this year has given Wyoming time to get recruits on campus the last two weekends to watch the Cowboys go through some of their practices, though Bohl said he and his staff made a point to bring most recruits in for official visits during the season knowing the December schedule can be unpredictable. It’s made for a taxing balancing act between Wyoming’s present and its future.
“I haven’t had the miles that some of the other guys have had, but it’s part of the deal,” Vigen said. “We know moving forward that this class we sign on Wednesday is every bit a part of our success as the guys that are here on campus.”
