Wyoming juggles present, future with early signing period looming

But as Wyoming’s coaches know, it could be worse.

Two years ago, Wyoming was one of the first teams to play its bowl game. The inaugural early signing period began on Dec. 20, 2017, while the Cowboys were already in Boise, Idaho, preparing for their Potato Bowl matchup with Central Michigan. Two days later, Wyoming beat the Chippewas, 37-14.

“I think because (the early signing period) is so new, there’s no real road map to it,” Vigen said. “I know this year compared to two years ago when we played two days after signing them and then we actually had signing day in Boise, it was a lot different schedule. We’ve been able to recruit I think over the last couple of weeks like we’ve needed to.”

The later bowl game this year has given Wyoming time to get recruits on campus the last two weekends to watch the Cowboys go through some of their practices, though Bohl said he and his staff made a point to bring most recruits in for official visits during the season knowing the December schedule can be unpredictable. It’s made for a taxing balancing act between Wyoming’s present and its future.

“I haven’t had the miles that some of the other guys have had, but it’s part of the deal,” Vigen said. “We know moving forward that this class we sign on Wednesday is every bit a part of our success as the guys that are here on campus.”

