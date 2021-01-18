Wyoming kicker John Hoyland named FWAA Freshman All-American

LARAMIE -- John Hoyland began his freshman season at Wyoming as a temporary fill-in. By the time it was over, he’d become a permanent replacement.

Now the Cowboys’ placekicker is an All-American.

Hoyland on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. The Broomfield, Colorado, native was among 32 players and one of just 17 true freshmen to earn the nod.

A walk-on from Legacy High School, Hoyland was a virtual afterthought leading up to the season when it came to the idea of replacing former Lou Groza Award finalist Cooper Rothe, who ended his UW career as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Hoyland was buried on the depth chart behind Cornell graduate transfer Nick Null and redshirt freshman Luke Glassock.

Glassock beat out Null for the placekicking job, though Null still handled punting and kickoff duties. But Glassock sustained a groin injury in the preseason that left him unavailable for UW’s season opener at Nevada, thrusting Hoyland, who missed part of fall camp because of coronavirus-related issues, into the starting role.

