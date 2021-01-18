Wyoming kicker John Hoyland named FWAA Freshman All-American

LARAMIE -- John Hoyland began his freshman season at Wyoming as a temporary fill-in. By the time it was over, he’d become a permanent replacement.
Now the Cowboys’ placekicker is an All-American.
Hoyland on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. The Broomfield, Colorado, native was among 32 players and one of just 17 true freshmen to earn the nod.
A walk-on from Legacy High School, Hoyland was a virtual afterthought leading up to the season when it came to the idea of replacing former Lou Groza Award finalist Cooper Rothe, who ended his UW career as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Hoyland was buried on the depth chart behind Cornell graduate transfer Nick Null and redshirt freshman Luke Glassock.
Glassock beat out Null for the placekicking job, though Null still handled punting and kickoff duties. But Glassock sustained a groin injury in the preseason that left him unavailable for UW’s season opener at Nevada, thrusting Hoyland, who missed part of fall camp because of coronavirus-related issues, into the starting role.
Hoyland made all six of his kicks in his first collegiate game, including four field goals. His career-long 42-yarder in the final seconds of regulation sent the game to overtime before the Cowboys eventually fell to Nevada, but Hoyland was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week for his debut performance.
“I was kind of a no one before I came in, but now that I’m here, it’s pretty crazy,” Hoyland said then.
It earned Hoyland the starting job permanently and set the tone for one of the best seasons of any kicker in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder missed just one kick all season, finishing 13 of 14 on field goals and 16 of 16 on point-after attempts. His field-goal percentage (92.9%) was tops in the Mountain West. He also led the league in scoring at 9.2 points per game, which ranked 19th nationally.
Now Hoyland enters the offseason not only with a starting job secured but also with numerous postseason honors. He was a second-team all-Mountain West selection.
“I can tell you this, we have a placekicker,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
Hoyland is the fifth UW player in the last six years to earn freshman All-America honors from the FWAA, joining teammates Solomon Byrd (2019) and Keegan Cryder (2018) and former Cowboys Logan Wilson (2016) and Andrew Wingard (2015).
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.