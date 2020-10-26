Wyoming kicker John Hoyland named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week

University of Wyoming kicker was selected as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after his performance in Saturday's season-opening game against Nevada.

Hoyland, a freshman walk-on from Broomfield, Colorado, was 4 for 4 on field goals and made both extra-point attempts in the Cowboys' 37-34 overtime loss to the Wolf Pack.

Hoyland connected on field goals from 27 and 36 yards in the first half for UW's only points of the opening half. His third field goal, from 42 yards out in the final minute, tied the game at 31-all and forced overtime. He gave the Cowboys a 34-31 lead in the extra session with a 38-yarder before the Wolf Pack won it on a touchdown pass on their first possession of OT.