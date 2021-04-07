Wyoming kicker John Hoyland rewarded with a scholarship

LARAMIE -- Turns out John Hoyland’s All-America season earned him more than just postseason accolades.

Wyoming’s freshman kicker has been placed on scholarship, UW coach Craig Bohl announced Tuesday night following the Cowboys’ first spring practice. Hoyland joined the Cowboys’ program as a walk-on last year after playing his prep ball at Legacy High in Bloomfield, Colorado.

“John did a great job for us, and he’s been placed on scholarship,” Bohl said in a statement.

Hoyland looked like anything but a non-scholarship player in his inaugural season with the Cowboys after being thrust into the starting role at placekicker following an injury to Luke Glassock, who entered the Cowboys’ pandemic-shortened season at the top of the depth chart there.

Hoyland went 4-for-4 on field goals in his first collegiate game against Nevada, including a career-long 42-yarder that sent the game to overtime. That performance helped the 5-foot-10, 184-pounder go from a temporary fill-in to the heir apparent to Cooper Rothe, who finished his UW career in 2019 as the program’s all-time leading scorer.