Wyoming lands commitment from Utah receiver

LARAMIE -- Wyoming dipped into Utah State's backyard for its latest commitment.
Logan (Utah) High receiver Jaylen Sargent announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder chose UW over offers from Utah State and Air Force among others.
Thank you to all who have supported and reached out to me during this process. Blessed to say I’m committed to Wyoming university!!❤️🟤🟡🤠 #GoPokes @jamar_sargent @logan_grizz @ToddTsunami @wyo_football pic.twitter.com/NxHB4xqVtM— Jay08Sargent (@Jay08S) November 24, 2020
Sargent, who led Logan with 886 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns this season as a senior, is the 11th commitment in the Cowboys' 2021 recruiting class and the second in the last week. Pasadena (Texas) High athlete Kolbey Taylor gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Wednesday.
