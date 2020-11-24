 Skip to main content
Wyoming lands commitment from Utah receiver
UW FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wyoming lands commitment from Utah receiver

UW recruit Jaylen Sargent

Logan (Utah) High receiver Jaylen Sargent committed to play football at the University of Wyoming on Tuesday, becoming the Cowboys' 11th verbal pledge in their 2021 recruiting class.

 Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal

LARAMIE -- Wyoming dipped into Utah State's backyard for its latest commitment.

Logan (Utah) High receiver Jaylen Sargent announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder chose UW over offers from Utah State and Air Force among others.

Sargent, who led Logan with 886 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns this season as a senior, is the 11th commitment in the Cowboys' 2021 recruiting class and the second in the last week. Pasadena (Texas) High athlete Kolbey Taylor gave his verbal pledge to the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

